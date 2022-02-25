European Music Managers Alliance opens mentorship scheme applications

Applications for the third edition of the European Music Managers Mentorship Activation (EMMMA) are now open.

The pan-European mentorship programme is open to up-and-coming managers in the EU and UK.

Developed by the European Music Managers Alliance (EMMA), and launched in 2020, the programme is supported by YouTube Music, as a part of their ongoing support of the European music management community.

The mentorship program will allow 10 participants to grow their professional careers through skill-sharing, networking and capacity-building in one-on-one and group settings, as well as community-building opportunities.

Mentors include Pablo Noguera at RLM (Spain), Line Rindvig at MGMT by___ (UK) and Tessy Schultz at Tessy Schultz International Artist Management Music Consultancy (Germany) who manage globally successful artists including Rozalén, Vanesa Martín, Che Lingo, and Ferdinand aka Left Boy.

Petra Kauraisa (pictured), executive director, EMMA, said: "I'm delighted to announce the return of our EMMMA programme for 2022, and I would like to thank YouTube Music for their continued support and our incredible mentors for agreeing to share their experience and expertise with an upcoming generation."

Christina Matteotti, head of music and culture, EMEA partnerships, Google, said: "Music managers are the lifeblood of the industry and a key contributor to the health of the music ecosystem at large. YouTube Music is passionate about celebrating music managers and recognising the vital role they play in supporting the next generation of talent to come through, and we are thrilled to continue our partnership with EMMA."

The European Music Managers Alliance is committed to diversity and equity in the music industry, which will be reflected in the selection of participants.

The deadline is March 9. More details are here.






