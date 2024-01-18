Former UMG exec Matt Voss and creative director John Paveley unveil Track 88 Management

Industry executives Matt Voss and John Paveley have officially launched Track 88 Management.

Voss is a former Universal Music Group International executive and Island DefJam Republic International EVP; Paveley is a former Virgin marketeer and creative agency director of JJStereo/Eager Productions. Eager Productions will continue to function as a content creative agency in its own right alongside Track 88 Management.

Voss was previously a music publicist and worked in management, including management responsibilities for acts including Kanye West and The Smashing Pumpkins. He has largely been based in the UK but also spent 12 years in New York. He was SVP international at Island Def Jam/Republic from 2005 to 2013, when he came back to the UK as EVP of priority marketing at UMG.

Paveley worked across various senior roles at Virgin Records. He went on to launch an award-winning content creative and director management agency. During a stint at Caroline Records, the pair were working in tandem which brought about early ideas for a management company.

Having worked across many campaigns together, including a Grammy-nominated Rihanna campaign, the fledgling company came together in the early days of the Covid lockdown and began releasing music with its artists.

"There is no place to hide if you are not prepared,” said Voss. “You can't do a soft release to test the market and if it doesn’t work, hope that no one notices. Quite the opposite, you want people in every part of the world to notice.”

Paveley added: “Track 88 is always the company we promised ourselves. We have two artists we have been developing over the last three or four years and we now believe they are ready to have their work unveiled.”

Track 88 represents hard rock band Torus, signed to MNRK Music, and Lo Lauren, a singer-songwriter from Kent.

Torus will release a debut album this summer, a follow-up to 2022’s EP Sail. The record is produced by Tom Mitchener (Noahfinnce, Wargasm, The Damned). The band have been on a UK tour this month.

Lo Lauren, who Track 88 co-manage with Joel Reyes at Moko Management, released three tracks via SoundOn/Tik Tok and Amuse between June and late November in 2023. The music was supported by BBC Radio 1’s Future Pop, the BBC Introducing platform and Elton John on his Apple Show, alongside coverage in Wonderland Magazine, Notion, The Line of Best Fit, NME and more.

Lo Lauren rounded out the year with a performance on CBBC's Saturday Mash Up, and started this year by being included in the BBC Radio 1 Class of 2023 Future Pop and a BBC Introducing tip for ‘24.

Lo Lauren’s next single will appear in late February, followed by an EP release in the early summer.

“We have a lot on this year, but it’s all carefully planned and we are very lucky to be working with some incredible people on both projects,” said Paveley .

“It’s strange to be sharing music we have been keeping a lid on for so long,” added Voss. “It's exciting.”

PHOTO: (L-R) Matt Voss & John Paveley







