Former Warner Music exec Tim Fraser-Harding joins QEDG Management

QEDG Management has appointed Tim Fraser-Harding as commercial manager.

The company said that the catalogue specialist brings a “world-class reputation” to QEDG.

Until late 2019, Fraser-Harding was president, global catalogue, recorded music at Warner Music Group. He spent seven years at the major and ended up overseeing global strategy and operations for all aspects of the development and marketing of WMG’s legacy of recorded music.

“I look forward to bringing my experience to QEDG and to working with the team and the legendary artists,” said Fraser-Harding.

Chairman of QEDG, Martin Darvill, said: “Tim is respected by decision makers at the highest level all over the world. QEDG artists will benefit from his world-class reputation and tactful, calm and fearless negotiating expertise at the top table.”

QEDG Management is a full-service music management company. Their artist roster includes Yes, Asia, Inglorious, Focus, The John Wetton Estate,Martin Turner (ex Wishbone Ash), Curved Air, The Keith Emerson Estate, Dave KiIminster, DBA, and co-managers of Emerson, Lake and Palmer (from 2008 until retirement), Greg Lake and The Buggles.