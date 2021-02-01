Fraser T Smith signs to Three Six Zero for global management

Three Six Zero has been appointed by Fraser T Smith as his global management team.

The writer and producer will be managed out of London by Three Six Zero partner Phil Sales.

Fraser T Smith has co-written, mixed and produced seven No.1 singles in the UK and two No.1 singles in the US, as well as contributing to 18 No.1 albums. He oversaw the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge Allstars No.1 single last year.

The artists he has worked with include Adele, Stormzy and Dave.

Three Six Zero, founded by British entrepreneur Mark Gillespie, is a global management and entertainment company covering music, film, television and digital content.

With offices in Los Angeles, Miami, London, and Tokyo, the company represents global talent including Calvin Harris, Will Smith, Willow Smith, MK and BloodPop.

Fraser T Smith was previously with Empire Artist Management. Last year, he signed a global publishing deal with Warner Chappell.