Gemma Reilly-Hammond moves to Quietus Management and BMG-heavy roster

BMG label co-head Gemma Reilly-Hammond is exiting the company for a new role at Quietus Management.

Reilly-Hammond has been appointed managing director as the firm scales up its activities.

The Quietus roster includes Simply Red, Simple Minds, Chrissie Hynde and The Pretenders, Suede, all acts who have released music with BMG. Suede signed to BMG last year for recordings, alongside their publishing partnership, and release a new album in September.

The management roster also includes Bill Wyman and new alt.pop artist Gorran.

Reilly-Hammond is currently VP, marketing at BMG UK, where she has led the new recordings business alongside Jamie Nelson, and delivered chart-topping campaigns for artists including Kylie Minogue, Rick Astley, KSI and Jack Savoretti (the latter two artists have since left BMG).

Quietus Management’s Ian Grenfell said: “The role of artist managers is ever-expanding and post-Covid we are very much in growth mode so this is the right time to bring in some senior resource. We know Gemma well from her work with most of the Quietus roster and she is clearly among the best of her generation. We have a great young team here which Gemma will complement. I have a clear view of how the company can evolve over the next five to 10 years and beyond, Gemma’s personality and skill set makes her the perfect person to help with that goal.”

Gemma Reilly-Hammond said: “I have spent eight fantastic years at BMG and feel fortunate to have played a part in its growth story. I have been lucky to work with some incredible artists during my time here and find the opportunity to have an even more direct relationship with artists very appealing. Although sad to say goodbye to a very talented team of people at BMG, I am delighted to be moving over to Quietus. Ian has built one of the most resilient and respected management operations in the UK and I look forward to helping him further solidify its success.”

Reilly-Hammond takes up her new role on September 1, 2022.

Alistair Norbury, President Repertoire & Marketing BMG UK, said: “Gemma is one of the UK’s foremost marketing tacticians and has been an important contributor to the growth of BMG’s UK recordings business. Naturally we are sorry to see her go, but we look forward to continuing to work with Ian and Gemma across a number of their artist campaigns.”

BMG’s Dominique Casimir was recently promoted and given overall responsibility for UK repertoire.

Quietus Management is structured as an Employee Ownership Trust in which the company is owned by a trust on behalf of its employees.