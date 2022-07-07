Ground Control Touring's Alisa Preisler joins Another Management Company

Alisa Preisler of Ground Control Touring has joined Another Management Company.

Preisler takes Shannon and The Clams/Shannon Shaw as clients. She will continue to be a booking agent for GCT.

Alisa Preisler began her music industry career at The Agency Group in 2007 as their receptionist. She was promoted to assistant, and then associate agent, before leaving in 2014 to join Ground Control Touring as an agent.

Since then, Preisler has looked after the live careers of artists including Wet, Hunx & His Punx, and Shannon and The Clams.

In 2022, Preisler became the manager of both The Clams and Shannon Shaw’s solo project.

Another Management Company’s roster includes Kurt Vile, Waxahatchee, Snail Mail, and more. It has offices in Brooklyn, Philadelphia and Los Angeles.

“Shannon and The Clams was one of the first bands I signed when I became an agent, and it has been incredibly rewarding to be a part of their growth – from DIY shows to sold-out clubs to festival appearances and beyond,” said Alisa Preisler. “Being part of an artist’s long term career growth is why I began working in the music industry in the first place, so becoming a manager is a natural progression. AMC’s artist-friendly approach to growing careers is aligned with my own, and I am thrilled to join their growing team.”

Rennie Jaffe, co-founder of Another Management Company, said: “Alisa has been a world-class booking agent for over 10 years representing Yumi Zouma, Chastity Belt, Shannon and The Clams, and more. I am very excited to work with her as she expands her passion for music and bands into artist management.”