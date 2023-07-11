Heather Kolker launches Dreamshop Management with clients including Muna

Artist manager Heather Kolker has launched her new management firm Dreamshop Management.

The company is owned and led by Kolker, who has more than 25 years of experience across the North American and European music industries.

Kolker was previously an agent with Little Big Man and then Paradigm, where she launched acts including Tame Impala, MGMT, The Drums, Atlas Genius and Francis And The Lights.

After 12 years on the agent side she left the booking world for management, managing at Mick Management before co-founding Other Operation.

At Dreamshop Management, she will continue to represent Of Monsters And Men and Muna, as well as the solo projects of OMAM’s Nanna and Muna’s Naomi MacPherson.

"I am proud and excited to be at a place in my career where establishing my own company is possible,” said Kolker. “Dreamshop’s goal is to provide the focused, curated support, direction and services that each individual artist needs on their unique journeys to their self-defined successes.”

After Muna were dropped by their major label, Kolker signed them to Pulse Music Group for publishing in 2020 and Phoebe Bridgers’ Saddest Factory Records in 2021. The band are currently on the Taylor Swift Eras tour.

Kolker has managed Of Monsters And Men for over a decade, and is currently working on co-lead singer Nanna’s first solo release and summer tour.

Megan Manowitz has joined Kolker as day-to-day manager across the current Dreamshop roster. Manowitz’s experience in music spans more than a decade, previously working in booking, tour management, venue operations and creative production.

Manowitz previously worked at Ground Control Touring as the agency associate of Andrew Morgan.

“Megan has an amazing combination of a true passion and knowledge of music, knowledge of the business itself and invaluable experience in content and creative direction that she brings to Dreamshop,” said Kolker. “I’m thrilled to have them along for this next chapter.”

Meanwhile, Los Angeles-based artist manager Christian Stavros has relaunched Little Operation, with an artist roster that includes Angel Olsen, Best Coast, Bethany Cosentino, Devendra Banhart, King Tuff, Madi Diaz and Grammy-nominated songwriter Morgan Nagler.

McKenzie Rice will be joining Little Operation running day-to-day operations, bringing with her artist management client Jack Van Cleaf

In addition to management, Little Operation will continue their work in creative direction and artist development, as well producing events and content.