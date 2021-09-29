House Of Us expands PR division with appointment of Courtney Rosemeyer

Courtney Rosemeyer has joined House Of Us, as the management company expands its PR division.

Formerly of Supercat PR, Rosemeyer has joined House Of Us to build the PR business, as well as assisting with management projects. She will work alongside founder Will Frost and artist manager Caspar Harvey.

House of Us works with Rina Sawayama, Denai Moore, Clarence Clarity, Marcus Andersson, Sans Soucis, Salute, MOTSA and King Emerald.

"I'm incredibly excited to have Courtney join us, we have worked together over the past couple of years, and I've always been so impressed with how she works alongside an artist to bring out their full potential,” said Will Frost. “House of Us is growing rapidly with the success of our artists and we are going to keep doing so. Courtney has a unique ability for spotting new talent as well as the understanding of how to help them grow, so she is a perfect addition to the team."

Courtney Rosemeyer will bring with her a PR roster which includes Haich Ber Na, Downtown Kayoto, Dyani, Theodor Black and Eddington Again.

"I'm so excited to be joining House of Us!” she said. “I've been a fan of the roster and ethos they've been building for a long time and I cannot wait to bring my roster alongside them."