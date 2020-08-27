Ingrooves appoints Chris Haaland as Norway country manager

Ingrooves Music Group has appointed Chris Haaland as country manager for Ingrooves Norway.

The new appointment is aimed to reflect the music marketing and distribution company’s global growth and position in Norway, following its expansion into Brazil, Turkey and Japan this year.

Haaland said: “Over the past few years, Ingrooves has developed a best-in-class technology platform and a deep well of expertise that set new standards in our industry. I’m so happy to be leading the company’s team in Norway and look forward to growing our business throughout the region.”

Haaland will join Ingrooves from The Orchard where he led the company’s Nordic management team, and has previously worked for Warner Music across Oslo and London, most recently as senior consumer relations manager.

“Chris brings with him a wealth of experience and strong relationships that make him the perfect person to lead our Oslo office,” said Ingrooves CEO, Bob Roback.

“Chris joins an exceptionally strong team in the Nordic region, which reflects the growth we hope to achieve in this important music market.”