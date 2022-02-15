Jasmine Hodge launches Fangrrl PR & Promotions

Jasmine Hodge (pictured), the Music Federation's head of promotions, has set up Fangrrl PR, a new music promotions and PR company.

Fangrrl offers PR services across music releases, live/tour promotion, festival promotion, brand promotion and B2B press.

Hodge has secured live Maida Vale Radio 1 sessions, Amazon Rock Scene Presents livestreams and Reading & Leeds interviews across The Music Federation roster. She has helped acts get playlisted across BBC Radio 1, 6 Music and plays on Kerrang! radio, as well as getting interviews and features with NME, Line of Best Fit, Rocksound, Classic Rock, DSCVRD and Kerrang!

She has also worked across tour and festival promotion for The Libertines' 2021 UK tour, Bad Nerves/Tigercub 2021 UK tour and Wild Paths festival.

Hodge, who has worked in music press as a press manager and journalist for over five years, said: "I have seen PR and promotions companies use the aspirations of artists to their personal financial advantage, by taking their money and delivering campaigns that add no real weight or value to the artist's ongoing career.

"I believe to be a great PR you need to understand the artist, be the market and you need to love music – you need to embrace your inner fangirl. These are the three main qualities I have brought to Fangrrl. Musicians throughout history would have been nothing without the ‘fangirls’ supporting them, yet the term ‘fangirl’ has previously carried negative connotations of these mega-obsessed, female fans. But where would musicians be without them? Fangirls single-handedly keep artists afloat, and this is what Fangrrl PR & Promotions will continue to do."