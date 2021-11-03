John Dawkins appointed managing director of Various Artists Management

Various Artists Management has announced that John Dawkins has been appointed UK managing director.

Dawkins, who's based in London, will work closely with David Bianchi, group CEO.

In his career to date he has helped oversee the careers of Charli XCX, The Enemy, Shed Seven and others.

He personally manages Tom Grennan, whose latest album Evering Road went to No.1 in the UK album chart earlier this year.

Dawkins started his career as a tour manager, relocating to Los Angeles in 2003 to work in the international live sector. In 2007 he was awarded an ambassadorship by his home city of Coventry for services to the city after the success of the platinum selling No.1 Enemy Album We'll Live And Die In These Towns.

He said: “I am really excited and energised to be taking on this new role and the responsibilities that come with it at such an exciting time for Various Artists Management. Our aim is to be recognised as a significant player in the global big league of artist management and working alongside our amazing team I will be focused on helping us achieve that.”

David Bianchi, Group CEO of Various Artists Management said: “John has been a key figure in our success in recent years what he has achieved with his own roster, especially Tom Grennan who is currently one of the UK’s most successful and important artists, is astounding. We are an ambitious company with a clear vision of what we want to achieve and John is the ideal person to help lead us towards those goals.”