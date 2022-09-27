John Leahy and Rupert King move to Blue Raincoat Artists

John Leahy and Rupert King have moved into full-time artist management roles at Blue Raincoat Artists, the artist management division of Blue Raincoat Music, from senior marketing roles within Blue Raincoat Music’s record label Chrysalis Records.

Both Leahy and King will report directly to Blue Raincoat Group co-founder and CEO Jeremy Lascelles.

John Leahy joined Chrysalis Records/Blue Raincoat Music, which is part of the Reservoir Group of companies, in 2020 as senior vice president of marketing. Prior to that, he worked at record labels for over 20 years with spells at Domino, Polydor and EMI Records. After leaving Polydor, he set up his own consultancy business looking after marketing campaigns for clients including Noel Gallagher, as well as building his own management roster. His current artist management roster includes The Mysterines, She Drew The Gun, Steve Mason, Laurel Smith & Fräulein.

Leahy said: “I am looking forward to continuing to work with my clients on the development of their careers at Blue Raincoat Artists. Each one is at a very different stage in the journey but all have that unique talent that sets them apart."

Rupert King was one of the first employees at the inception of Blue Raincoat Music in 2014. Prior to that, he worked for the Outlook and Dimensions Festivals, as well as a London based booking agency, specialising in digital marketing. Rupert has been managing Nova Twins for over three years alongside his marketing role at Chrysalis Records.

King said: “I’m super excited for this recent move into full-time artist management. Nova Twins are at an incredibly exciting moment in their career and being well accustomed to Amy and Georgia’s unrelenting ambition and drive, I know full well that the real hard work starts now. I look forward to continuing to support their vision as best I can."

CEO Jeremy Lascelles said: “Both John and Rupert have been hugely important, senior members of the Chrysalis Records/Blue Raincoat team over recent years, combining full-on marketing roles with their artist management responsibilities. That they managed to do both so effectively is testimony to their dedication and hard work. But the growing success in particular of The Mysterines and Nova Twins has made it clear that they both now need to devote themselves full time to being artist managers, and I am delighted that they are doing so as part of Blue Raincoat Artists. We know how smart and capable they both are, and I see this as an important and exciting move for all concerned.”

Photo: (L-R) Alison Wenham, COO of Blue Raincoat Music, John Leahy, Rupert King, Jeremy Lascelles.