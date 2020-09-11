Jukebox PR appoints Josh Karpf as new director of operations

Jukebox PR has hired Josh Karpf as the new director of operations to aid in its business ventures.

Karpf has previously worked as brand manager for Ministry of Sound, where he managed over 1,000 events and festivals globally, and has 15 years of experience within the events industry.

In his new role Karpf’s responsibilities will include promoting socially distanced events, expanding Jukebox’s livestreaming offering, connecting brands and industries with music, developing marketing and PR for new and existing clients, creating an events division and promoting its re-brand set to launch in October.

Karpf said: “I’m extremely excited to join Alex and the Jukebox team to further develop and expand their already incredible offering. Although we’re living in unprecedented times, we find ourselves in a world where new and exciting relationships can be formed and Jukebox are perfectly positioned to open these doors.”

Jukebox PR has worked on over 50 livestreams during the pandemic including Timewarp, Creamfields and Re:Connect.

In addition Jukebox have been promoting Virtual DJ, Songstats and Dancefair as well as music PR services for Charlotte De Witte, Agoria, Superfreq, ARTBAT, Georgia Anguli and more.