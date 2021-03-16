Little Mix's Jesy Nelson signs solo deal with global management firm YMU

Former Little Mix member Jesy Nelson has signed with international talent management company YMU for global representation.

Before departing Little Mix in 2020, Nelson was an original member of the group who came together during the eighth series of The X Factor in 2011. They have since gone on to sell over 50 million records worldwide.

Founded in 1984, YMU is the leading management company for clients in sport, music and entertainment. With offices in LA, London, Washington, New York and Manchester the company is committed to providing strategic career advice to elite clients across the world.

Clients currently represented across the YMU Group include Take That, Steve Aoki, Ant & Dec and Fearne Cotton among others.

Jesy Nelson said: “I am so excited to join YMU and can’t wait to start my next chapter.”

Mary Bekhait, group CEO of YMU, said: “Jesy has enjoyed incredible success as a recording artist and performer and is well placed to further her remarkable career. She is a hugely talented, versatile and authentic artist with a strong creative vision, and we are looking forward to helping her realise that.”

Last week, Tap Music signed Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock to a solo deal.