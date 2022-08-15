Mabel joins Tap Music management roster

Tap Music has signed Mabel to their management roster.

The company won in the Manager Of The Year category at last year’s Music Week Awards.

Mabel recently secured a new albums chart peak with About Last Night (Polydor), which debuted at No.2 last month. It has 15,297 sales to date, according to the Official Charts Company. Mabel’s 2019 debut album High Expectations is certified platinum (384,146).

She joins a roster that also includes Lana Del Rey, Ellie Goulding, Dermot Kennedy, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, London Grammar and more.

Mabel, who has 12 Top 20 singles, has amassed more than 4.5 billion streams and eight million singles chart sales.

Tap co-founders Ben Mawson and Ed Millet said: “We are so excited for the future with Mabel. She’s a world class singer, brilliant songwriter, performer and a wonderful person too. Our ambition over many years is to support Mabel taking things fully onto the global stage.”

Jules Baddeley and Robin Pasricha will lead the management team alongside Ben Mawson, Ed Millet and the global Tap network.

Metallic Management’s Radha Medar oversaw the development of Mabel’s career.

Mabel said: “I’m so excited to be working with Tap management and to be a part of such a fantastic roster! I’m also incredibly grateful to my previous management for the instrumental part they played in my development. I’m now really looking forward to the future, ambitious to achieve as much as I can and am extra positive knowing I face the future with Tap by my side.”