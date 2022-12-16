Management firm UROK confirms series of key hires

Artist management company UROK has revealed key hires and moves within its London office.

Father and son duo Roy and Sam Eldridge established URok over 15 years ago. The management roster past and present includes Plan B, Jess Glynne, Tom Odell, Liam Gallagher, Jade Bird and FLO.

Tayla Dhyll has been appointed to UROK’s newly created role of head of audience. She will be responsible for creating, implementing and managing bespoke and innovative digital strategies for artists across the UROK roster.

Sophie Lane will take on the role of senior artist manager, working on two of the company’s major new management signings. Lane has experience from her previous role, where her team oversaw the success of Glass Animals.

Alongside the new recruits, four internal promotions have been announced which will strengthen the strategic position of the business. UROK’s longest serving employee, Chris Kasa, has been promoted to senior vice president of artist management and will be responsible for new signings, as well as managing the careers of Jade Bird, Lucky Kilmartin and Jo Hill.

Afoma Ojukwu, who initially joined UROK as an assistant in 2020, will join the artist team in her promoted role as artist relations manager serving as a voice of the artist community internally, as well as supporting the artists in cultivating and managing their relationships across the music industry.

Following more than 25 years in the industry and his extensive experience as an an A&R consultant, Steve Sasse steps into the senior management team as the new artist and repertoire director across records, publishing and producer management for the entire UROK roster.

Annabelle Scott-Curry will work closely with UROK on a consultancy basis as its new creative director. Scott-Curry previously held the same title at Atlantic Records, where she worked alongside UROK on Plan B and Jess Glynne,. Some of her notable work includes campaigns devised for Stormzy, Clean Bandit, Charlie XCX, Rita Ora and Ed Sheeran.

It has been an incredible year for us and the artists we represent Sam Eldridge

Sam Eldridge, co-founder of UROK, said: “We are thrilled to have people within our team that share the same vision as us on the future of UROK Management. It has been an incredible year for us and the artists we represent, and we’re excited to take on new and exciting clients to continue learning and growing together as a team.”

Roy Eldridge, co-founder of UROK, added: “We’re delighted to bring Tayla and Sophie on board who complete our team moving into 2023 and who will enable us to continue to deliver a world class service for our artists in this exciting and ever challenging landscape. The promotions for the other members of the team recognise their superb contributions to what we’ve collectively achieved with our roster of super talented artists in the last few years.”

PHOTO: (L-R) Tayla Dhyll, Roy Eldridge, Kate Hardwick, Sam Eldridge, Sophie Lane