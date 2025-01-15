Managers set to go head to head at Music Week Awards 2025

At the Music Week Awards 2024, Central Cee's manager Bello acknowledged the difficulty of managing artists in today's industry in his winner's speech.

“I just want to say thank you to Music Week, it’s an honour to have won,” said the executive, after being crowned Manager Of The Year on stage at a packed JW Marriott Grosvenor House Hotel in central London. “There were a lot of great managers up for this award and I’d just like to big them up too, I know how hard it is.”

Bello, who is preparing for this month’s release of Central Cee’s debut album Can’t Rush Greatness, paid tribute to the rapper.

“He’s a generational talent, he’s super easy to work with and makes my life so easy,” he said. “I know I don’t deal with the stress 90% of other managers do and that’s a blessing.”

This year’s ceremony takes place on Thursday, May 8, with the deadline for entries fast approaching on 6PM on Wednesday January 22.

In 2024, Bello was joined on the shortlist by Moe Bah, Kilo Jalloh, Michael Adane and Patrick Lubega at 2K Management, Wesley Banton, Emily Braham (Yo&Co Management), Chris Dempsey & Emma Powell (YMU Music), Victoria De Juniac (Victoria BDJ Management), Amy Frenchum (Blue Raincoat Artists), Sophie Kennard (Frame Artists), Ben Mawson & Ed Millett (TaP Music), Jamie Oborne (All On Red Management) and Benny Scarrs & Jack Foster (Neighbourhood).

In 2023, Jamie Oborne received the Manager Of The Year honour, while in 2022 the category was won by David Furnish and Rachael Paley for their work with Elton John. In 2021, Ben Mawson & Ed Millett at TaP Music were crowned winners.

Here are the key dates to remember ahead of the Music Week Awards 2025:

Entry Deadline: 6PM on Wednesday January 22, 2025

Shortlists Announced: Late February 2025

Awards Ceremony: Thursday May 8, 2025

Submit your entry now and let the industry see what you and your team have accomplished. It’s simple to get started — just visit our awards website, review the categories, and submit your best work.

The awards are stylishly presented to the industry's leading figures to celebrate the achievements of the top music industry professionals and teams.

Firmly established as the unrivalled badge of excellence for the music sector, these respected awards were launched to raise standards across the industry by showcasing top class performance and innovation.

Tables and tickets are now on sale. Book early here to secure your spot in the room and ensure you’re part of this spectacular evening celebrating the industry's finest.

For entry and table booking queries, please contact Kate Smith: kate.smith@futurenet.com.

If you’d like to find out about 2025 sponsorship packages, please get in touch with Lawrence Cooke: lawrence.cooke@futurenet.com.