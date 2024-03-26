Manana Management launches electronic music operation for management, recordings and publishing

Mañana Music Management, the Glasgow-based management company behind Joesef, Testpress, Theo Bleak and Citizen Papes, has launched a new electronic-based music venture.

Operating as a full service company, Mañana Electronic will offer expertise in management, recordings and music publishing.

The new business' management roster includes DJ production duo Testpress, who have received support from BBC Radio 1's Arielle Free, Danny Howard, Pete Tong and Sarah Story.

Joining them will be up-and-coming acts Dominique, a DJ and producer and a FLY club resident and regular name in the Glasgow underground scene, and Andrew Bates, an artist, songwriter and producer who has millions of global streams across features and his own artist project.

The current roster is completed by Émilie Rachel, an artist and songwriter, who also has millions of global streams and featured with the likes of Kanine, John Dahlbäck and Sam Allan.

On the recordings side, Mañana have partnered with Believe’s dance/electronic music imprint b: electronic for global distribution. Their first release dropped last Friday (March 22) with The Light from Macka, Lowree & Sonedo.

Further releases are planned from Meg McHugh, Dylan Brown and DJ duo Céleste.

Founded in 2020 by Lyle Scougall and Nathan Dunphy, Mañana secured a Top 20 album with Joesef’s debut, Permanent Damage (AWAL), as well as racking up more than 300 million global streams and a nomination for the 2023 Scottish Album of the Year.

There is endless talent making incredible music in the electronic sphere, especially in Scotland Nathan Dunphy

Scougall and Dunphy, who were shortlisted for Breakthrough Manager at the 2023 Artist & Manager Awards, will run Mañana Electronic in partnership with head of A&R Sandy Richie.

Lyle Scougall: said: "I am delighted to announce the launch of our latest venture, Mañana Electronic. Collaborating closely on our inaugural dance act, Testpress, we've witnessed an extraordinary career surge over the past two years which has catapulted us into the epicentre of Scotland's electronic music scene. Leveraging this experience, we have gained valuable networks and frameworks, which we believe will be instrumental in the growth and development of Mañana Electronic."

Nathan Dunphy said: “It seems to me that there is endless talent making incredible music in the electronic sphere, especially in Scotland. Mañana Electronic is here to serve that talent”

Sandy Ritchie added: “After months of planning behind the scenes I am delighted that we can now announce this exciting new venture and I am looking forward to working with Nathan and Lyle to support and develop talented artists, DJs and producers. The Scottish electronic music scene is a fast evolving environment at the moment and we are all looking forward to playing our part in its growth.”