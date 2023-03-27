Melanie C joins Various Artists for global management representation

International artist management company Various Artists has revealed that Melanie Chisholm, also known as Melanie C, has joined its roster for exclusive global representation.

Melanie C is one of the five founding members of the Spice Girls, who have sold 100 million records worldwide. She has also enjoyed a hugely successful solo career.

Melanie C was honoured at Music Week’s Women In Music Awards in 2022 in the Inspirational Artist category.

Having co-written 11 UK No.1s, Melanie C remains the only female performer to top the charts as a solo artist, as part of a duo, quartet and quintet.

With 12 UK No.1 singles, including the charity release as part of The Justice Collective, she is the second female artist overall – and the top British female artist – in terms of most singles at No.1 in the United Kingdom.

David Bianchi, co-founder and CEO of Various Artists, said: “Melanie is a legend, which is a word that’s bandied around a lot but mostly without meaning. Not in this case. She is an exceptional artist and has one of the most recognisable names, voices and faces in pop history. We are so delighted to welcome her to Various Artists.”

Melanie C said: “I’m thrilled to be joining forces with the team at Various Artists Management and proud to become part of their roster. Watching the company grow and seeing the enthusiasm they have for all of their artists makes me very excited to see what we can achieve together.”

Various Artists Management, which has offices in London and Los Angeles, was founded by David Bianchi, Nick Ember, John Dawkins and Matt Luxon. Its current roster includes Ashnikko, Tom Grennan, La Roux, Sad Night Dynamite, Yonaka, The Libertines, Supergrass, Cassyette and others.

The company also has an existing music publishing arm, Various Songs, and a specialist songwriter, producer and remixer division. The latter division currently represents Cenzo Townsend, Martin Eden, Joe Rubel, Glen Roberts, Tom Manning, Damon Minchella, Frank Colucci, Danny Connors, Kingdoms, Rndmbeats, Earl Saga, Jon McClure, Ed Cousens and others.