Michael Adex opens NQ House in Manchester

Management, records and publishing business NQ has announced the opening of NQ House.

NQ house will now serve as the Manchester-based company’s HQ and also houses recording facilities and studios. Following a year of renovations, the premises was opened last week by NQ founder Michael Adex (above, right) and Andy Burnham (left), mayor of Greater Manchester. It is the site of Openshaw’s former conservative club on the outskirts of Manchester’s city centre.

NQ house will offer writing camps and recording sessions and its studio and living spaces will be on offer to artists passing through Manchester. Adex, whose business rose to prominence after the success of UK rapper Aitch, hopes to expand the company’s roster across management, records, publishing and entertainment now the house is open.

First profiled in Music Week’s Rising Star section last year, Adex was shortlisted in the Manager Of The Year category at last week’s Music Week Awards.

“We want to create as much noise as possible and really impact on a global level, not just domestically or regionally," Adex told us last year. "We also have a real intention to create opportunities for people behind the scenes. It’s important to help bring through new producers, A&Rs, talent managers and general creatives as they are all crucial parts of the industry’s ecosystem. It’s not all about the artists.”