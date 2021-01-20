Milk & Honey management launches new sport division

Management company Milk & Honey is renaming itself as Milk & Honey Music + Sports + Ventures as it launches into sport representation.

The firm has established a new division run by agent Jacob Presser, which immediately boasts 15 NFL players. Rawleigh Williams joins as a partner in the sports department.

“It was always a vision to launch other verticals within Milk & Honey once we became a mainstay music company, that day is today," explained CEO & founder Lucas Keller.

"We’re incredibly excited to have Jacob and Rawleigh and their roster of great athletes to lead us into sports. Also, being from Packer country where football is the most important thing makes today an extra special one.”

Dave Frank and Alex Harrow, co-heads of artist management at Milk & Honey, will be overseeing the new sports division.

“After cutting my teeth as an NFL agent over the past 10 years, I couldn't be more excited to take the next step in my professional journey with Milk & Honey," said Jacob Presser.

"From the company's deep relationships and expertise in the larger entertainment world, to the culture they’ve built and to our shared ethos and vision to scale the company and service our clients, I can't think of a better group to partner with. Working alongside Milk and Honey's talented and versatile executives, managers, and support staff has afforded us a unique opportunity to position ourselves as a multi-dimensional next gen agency where the sky is the limit.”

Welcoming the new venture, Frank explained that he and Presser already enjoyed a strong relationship.

“Jake and I have talked about working together for many years now and I'm thrilled that day has finally arrived with our new partnership to launch Milk & Honey Sports," he explained.

"With degrees in Sports Management and Entertainment Law, coupled with my immense passion for Sports, I couldn’t be more excited to usher Milk & Honey into the space. I look forward to continue building on Jake and Rawleigh’s collective successes and cementing Milk & Honey’s place as a full service global representation company in both music and sports.”

Last week then then Milk & Honey Management, promoted Nic Warner to partner.