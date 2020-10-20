Milk & Honey sign multi-platinum Kanye West producer Noah Goldstein to management deal

Lucas Keller, founder and president of Milk & Honey has announced that the company has signed multi-platinum Grammy winning producer Noah Goldstein to a worldwide management deal.

Goldstein has co-written and produced a host of worldwide hits including Four Five Seconds for Rihanna, Kanye West and Paul McCartney, plus West’s Black Skinhead, Famous, New Slaves, Father Stretch My Hands, Clique and Ultralight.

Goldstein has also worked with Frank Ocean, Arcade Fire, Bon Iver, Drake, Sia, The Weeknd, Travis Scott, FKA Twigs, Nas and others.

Through this new deal, Noah will be managed by Keller and Nic Warner, general manager of Milk & Honey.

The company currently represent David Hodges, Oak Felder, Sir Nolan, Charlie Handsome, Andres Torres Mauricio Rengifo, Jamie Hartman as well as DJs Oliver Heldens, Sunnery James and Ryan Marciano, along with 70 others.

Speaking about the deal, Lucas Keller said: “As Milk & Honey has grown, we’ve had the rare privilege of representing a higher caliber of talent – Noah Goldstein is one of those people. I love his records and his taste and am absolutely confident that we will be able to further elevate his career in the coming years.”

Nic Warner added: “Noah has made some of my favorite records over the past decade, I’m extremely excited to have the opportunity to work alongside him. Looking forward to a great run with him being here at Milk & Honey.”

Last month, UK singer-songwriter Tom Gregory signed to Milk & Honey for a worldwide management deal.

Gregory will be managed by founder/president Lucas Keller and Alex Harrow, manager and head of the firm’s New York outfit.