Milk & Honey to sponsor Publisher category at Music Week Awards 2022

Music Week is delighted to unveil Milk & Honey as a category sponsor at the Music Week Awards 2022.

Full service management company Milk & Honey has offices in Los Angeles, London, New York, Nashville, Dallas, Amsterdam, and Australia and more than 100 clients across its roster.

The business will sponsor the Publisher Of The Year category, which is one of the most fiercely competitive awards in the event’s storied history.

This year’s nominees are Downtown Music Services, Kobalt Music Publishing, Sony Music Publishing, Universal Music Publishing Group and Warner Chappell Music.

Anthony Hippsley, head of Milk & Honey UK, said: “Here at Milk & Honey UK, we are extremely excited to be sponsoring the publisher of the year award. As a predominantly songwriter/producer management business, we thrive on working with incredible creatives across these publishers. We wish all the nominees the best of luck.”

Earlier this month, UTA was unveiled as event sponsor for the Music Week Awards.

The Music Week Awards takes place on May 26 at Battersea Evolution in London. The shortlists for the event, which follows last year’s blockbuster return, were unveiled earlier this week. Find them in full here.

