MMF Accelerator 2022 participant Thando Zulu unveils management firm roster

Management company Zulu Music has unveiled its roster, which includes Beka, Aaron Taylor, Joel Baker and Jerub.

Founded by Thando Zulu, who is part of the 2022 Music Managers Forum Accelerator Programme, Zulu Music oversees campaigns, business management and strategy for artists, songwriters and producers.

Zulu Music founder Thando Zulu (pictured) said: “Zulu Music's vision is to help our talent reach their full holistic potential, and spearhead a more holistic perspective of success in the music industry. There's so many horror stories of manipulation and deceit, pressure and burn out in the music industry, and we exist to be part of an alternative narrative.”

Paul Bonham, MMF director of professional development at Music Managers Forum, said: “Thando is a strong believer in his artists, an avid contributor to the group learning and a determined strategic thinker and networker. Seeing the growth of Zulu Music as a forward thinking and value driving music company is exciting.”

Zulu Music has worked with breakthrough pop artist Beka since 2020. Since signing Beka to LAB Records in 2020, Zulu Music has seen her debut single I’ll Be There chosen as the BBC Radio 1 Track Of The Week in February 2021, multiple Spotify New Music Friday placements globally, two sold-out UK Tours, over 110 million streams and support slots for Laura Mvula, Griff and Honne in the UK, US, Australia and New Zealand.

Beka said: “Zulu music has been both a safe and innovative space for me as an artist, and I truly admire the hunger Thando has to facilitate real expression and foster a feeling of family. It’s a unique dynamic that feels imperative in the industry now, but feels so rare.”

The roster also includes Joel Baker, who is releasing his debut album this month, and emerging artist Jerub, who was a finalist in 2021’s BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge Introducing talent search. Jerub has recently signed an EP deal with the newly founded Elevate Records.

Zulu Music’s most recent signing is London-based musician Aaron Taylor.

Thando Zulu studied for a master’s degree in Music Business at Tileyard Education, graduating with a distinction and became one of the first recipients of the inaugural MMF Student Trailblazer Award. This year he is part of the 2022 Music Managers Forum Accelerator Programme and Wray Nephew’s Wray Forward Music Business Accelerator for Black-owned music businesses.

Zulu Music also provides music industry consulting services to the recently restored live venue Hackney Church (formerly St John at Hackney). Since working with Zulu Music, Hackney Church has featured Ed Sheeran, Robert Glasper, Lianne La Havas, Common, Mall Grab, Toro Y Moi, Koffee (Deezer session), Cat Burns & Sam Smith (Amazon Music Session), Biffy Clyro (Radio X), as well as hosting this year’s MVT Venues Day.