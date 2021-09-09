MMF and YouTube Music confirm return of Accelerator Programme for 2022

The Music Managers Forum (MMF) and YouTube Music have announced the return for a fourth year of the Accelerator Programme for Music Managers.

Introduced to help build sustainable full-time management businesses and to further the ambitions of talented entrepreneurs, applications for the 2022 programme open today before closing on Monday 25th October.

The latest edition of Music Week has an in-depth profile of the Accelerator programme.

Full details can be found at www.themmf.net/accelerator. The process initially involves submitting a short five-minute video.

Since launching in 2019, Accelerator has benefited more than 65 individual managers across the UK who between them represent new talent including Joy Crookes, Wes Nelson, PinkPantheress, Joy Anonymous, Moses Boyd, Nafe Smallz, Squid, Joesef, Steam Down, Shygirl, Dry Cleaning, Sherelle, Porridge Radio and Caskets, as well as firmly establishing career artists such as Shabaka Hutchings, Yolanda Brown, Shakka, Glasvegas, and Employed To Serve.

Accelerator remains the world’s only independent funding and professional development programme designed exclusively for artist, songwriter, DJ and producer managers, offering participants a combination of financial and educational support - including 12-month grants of up to £15,000, alongside expert-led professional development training.

The programme is also supported by Arts Council England, Creative Scotland and the Scottish Music Industry Association, and has built a strong track record of diversity by engaging with female managers, managers from Black, Asian or other ethnic backgrounds, and those based outside of London.

Paul Bonham, Accelerator programme manager at the MMF, said: "In only three years, Accelerator's impact has already been immense - simply by bringing together an incredibly diverse network of managers from across the UK and encouraging them to bond, innovate, exchange ideas and develop businesses. It feels like we're building a real legacy here with long-term ramifications, and I can't wait to work with a fresh intake on 2022's programme. Please get your applications in before October 25th!"

In only three years, Accelerator's impact has already been immense Paul Bonham

Roz Mansfield, head of artist relations, YouTube Music UK, said: "We have always passionately believed that managers are crucial to the development of new artists, and by supporting managers at this stage in their careers - sometimes when their artists are on the cusp of breaking - we can really help them to make an impact.

“We've seen incredible results from the Accelerator Managers over the last three years and have been really impressed with how the programme has been adapted to accommodate the huge changes caused by the pandemic. As the new normal starts to take shape, managers need more support than ever. We're so proud to be a part of this incredible programme once again."

Denise Allan, 677 Media Management (Glasvegas, Freakwave, Lamaya, Cherry), said: “The Accelerator programme is an enriching innovative professional experience that develops the niche skills and knowledge exactly where a manager needs it most.

“As a result the foundations of my business are more solid with the investment from music specialists, up to date resources, one to one session and a management network that brings out the best through their support. By placing the role of the manager at its centre the inherent value offered lasts well beyond its one year course.”

Bobby Brown (Frankie Stew & Harvey Gunn, Karl Benjamin) said: “Accelerator was a turning point in my career and an invaluable experience for me. I wasn’t as connected and confident operating in the industry before this programme and will forever be grateful for Paul and everyone involved in this scheme. I will always credit it as a big part of my personal and career progression.”

Subscribers can read the MMF Accelerator feature here.