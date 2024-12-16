MMF and YouTube Music mark 2024 Accelerator programme's support for 18 managers

The Music Managers Forum (MMF) and YouTube Music are today celebrating another successful year of the Accelerator programme for Music Managers, with 18 more independent music managers completing the programme.

Established in 2019 as a way to support music managers and help them reach commercial sustainability, more than 130 future music industry leaders are now part of the wider Accelerator network and its unique approach to business development and personal growth.

The programme’s managers represent artists and talent including Joy Crookes, Shygirl, PinkPantheress, Eliza Rose, Joy Anonymous, Moses Boyd, Enny, Nafe Smallz, Squid, Joesef, S1mba, Moonchild Sanelly, The Reytons, Steam Down, Dry Cleaning, Employed To Serve, YolanDa Brown, Wes Nelson, Shabaka Hutchings, Goat Girl, Bree Runway, Porridge Radio, Caskets and many others.

2024’s intake received grants of up to £12,000 as well as weekly in-person and online development and training sessions on everything from touring and music publishing to conflict resolution and royalty management. These have included expert-led presentations from Sony Music and Attune, as well as a one-off discussion between Lyor Cohen, global head of music at Google and YouTube, and the artist, producer and songwriter Wyclef Jean.

Following their final session together, 2024’s participants will also embark on a two-day retreat in Rye in late January 2025.

Four of those participants have outlined how Accelerator has impacted their management business and future plans.

Ryan Morgan, founder of Polkadot Music Collective, is looking ahead to a UK and European tour for the band Divorce. Their debut album, Drive To Goldenhammer, is scheduled for a March 2025 release through Gravity Records/Capitol Records.

Ryan Morgan said: “Accelerator has provided a support network and encouraged me to keep going when things are stressful or looking difficult. This was something I was severely lacking before joining the programme. For me, the funding – although still helpful – is less important than the network of managers I am now part of, where I can share my ideas, concerns, achievements and goals in a safe and supportive community. This has also been beneficial for my own mental wellbeing, and it’s something I’d recommend for every aspiring manager looking to survive and thrive.”

Cem Akdeniz, co-founder of Rebel Records, is planning an Australian and North American tour for Country Dons, a debut mixtape for JayG, a debut release for Mkormase and an LA-based writing camp for GW.

Cem Akdeniz said: “The Accelerator programme has helped me so much. I now have a much better understanding of so many different areas of the business. I also have a support network I can speak with at any given time. The fact this programme exists is beautiful – I know that not only myself but the rest of the cohort would’ve had a much more difficult year without the support we have received both from Paul Bonham and from each other. There is so much knowledge, so many connections and it’s all done in an enjoyable and social way. Long live the MMF Accelerator programme!”

Terry Ferguson, founder Turbo Mgmt, has evolved her business from a roster of one artist to seven, hiring a part-time assistant and two interns from BIMM Music Institute to accommodate the additional workload. This includes developments for Bimini, who, on top of new music releases every six weeks, recently moved to Wasserman for live and DJ bookings and has launched a new podcast.

Terry Ferguson said: “The Accelerator programme has been invaluable. I used to work at a larger company so to go solo was a big move for me, and to have the incredible network of managers around me for support was incredible. I literally could not recommend this more. It’s opened a lot of doors and I’m super grateful.”

Meanwhile, Tabeah Berler, founder Don’t Panic Music, has plans for Cassia, who will complement the release of a new album in April 2025 with a string of live shows across the US, Mexico, Europe and the UK. Pippa Crossland also releases a debut EP, while existing client Dominik Hartz will begin writing sessions after following an album campaign in 2024.

Tabeah Berler said: “Being part of the Accelerator programme this year has been incredible. Being a manager can be a really lonely game sometimes. It’s been wonderful being part of a community where you can bounce thoughts and experiences off each other and feel supported. Speaking for myself, I always get so overwhelmed by the day-to-day elements of the job, and it’s very easy to push aside the nitty gritty parts. Being part of Accelerator made me understand how important those parts are, and how when you’ve mastered them you can do a much better job for your artists - and also for your own business.”

As well as these examples, Paul Bonham, professional development director, MMF, who oversees the Accelerator programme, also highlighted longer-term successes from previous cohorts.

He said: “Six years in, it’s really heartening to see the Accelerator network continue to flourish, and for more managers like Cem, Ryan, Terry and Tabeah to pass successfully through the programme. 2024’s intake have been fantastic, and it’s also been gratifying to see managers from earlier cohorts continue to thrive.

“It takes patience, commitment and resources to develop talent. The likes of Lauren Roth de Wolf, who represents Moonchild Sanelly, Jade Richardson, who represents Sasha Keable and Hamish Fingland, who represents Jacob Alon, are just three examples of brilliantly entrepreneurial managers who encapsulate everything positive about Accelerator and look set for deserved successes early in 2025.”

Lizzie Dickson, head of music, YouTube UK, said: “We’re incredibly proud to support the Accelerator programme and its remarkable community of music managers who are driving growth and success for artists across the UK. This year featured standout moments, including an inspiring discussion with Wyclef Jean and Lyor Cohen, which truly embodied what Accelerator is all about – building community, sharing knowledge and coming together to innovate collectively. It’s an honour to be part of this long-term legacy.”

MMF and YouTube Music will announce application details for 2025’s Accelerator programme early in the new year.

The programme has also received extensive support from PPL Giving, Arts Council England, Creative Scotland and the Scottish Music Industry Association.

A report published in 2023 to celebrate five years of Accelerator illustrated how the programme has generated at least £9.4 million in turnover for artists and talent represented by participants.

To date, over 50% of Accelerator participants have been based outside of London, 42% have been female and 43% have been from Black, Asian or Ethnic backgrounds.

PHOTO: The 2024 Accelerator cohort, plus (L-R) Dan Chalmers, Head of Music, YouTube, EMEA at Google; Laura Erinle, Education & Membership Engagement Manager, MMF; Lyor Cohen, Global Head of Music at Google/YouTube, Annabella Coldrick, Chief Executive, MMF; Paul Bonham, Professional Development Director, MMF; Wyclef Jean; Paul Craig, former Chair, MMF.

Photo credit: Phil Lewis/media24.net