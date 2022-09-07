MMF announce Managers Summit to celebrate 30th anniversary

The Music Managers Forum (MMF) has announced details of a Managers Summit which will celebrate the organisation's 30th anniversary.

Taking place at London's KOKO on September 27, from 12-5pm, the event will explore the "past, present and future" of music management.

Drawn from the archives of Music Week, a specially-created exhibition of the MMF from 1992 to 2022 will highlight the organisation’s work over 30 years.

The event will also host the launch of the MMF's new book, The Essentials Of Music Management, alongside discussions with some of the UK’s most entrepreneurial managers about navigating the music industry. Attendees can also schedule clinics with MMF associate lawyers and accountants.

In addition, there will be presentations on the latest tech innovations, including hologram touring, new audio formats, NFTs, digital pressings, navigating Web3, and building digital communities.

The event will conclude with a keynote interview featuring Iain Watt, formerly of Machine Music and YMU, and now founder of the artist management and tech consultancy Attention Management.

Founded at Manchester’s In The City conference in September 1992, the MMF has more than 1,250 members provides professional development, commercial opportunities and campaigning for a fairer and more transparent music industry for this membership.

Annabella Coldrick, chief executive at MMF, said: “We’re really delighted to announce this very special Managers Summit. As well as a great excuse to celebrate 30 years of the MMF, it also gives us an opportunity to gather our membership, Associates and friends for an afternoon of stimulating talks, discussions and presentations, about the present and future of music management alongside a thought-provoking keynote interview with Iain Watt.

“On top of that, it is a really fitting occasion to launch our new text book, The Essentials of Music Management, and to explore what is still, even three decades down the line, the most consistently dynamic, entrepreneurial and exciting sector in the music business.”

Serenade, eco-friendly collectibles company, and digital collectibles marketplaceTokenTraxx are both partners at the event.