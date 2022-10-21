MMF announces final call for Accelerator 2023 applications

The Music Managers Forum (MMF) has issued a final call for independent music managers to apply for Accelerator, its funding and professional development programme.

Supported by YouTube Music and designed for artist, songwriter, DJ and producer managers, the Accelerator programme offers a combination of financial and educational support, including 12-month grants of up to £15,000, alongside expert-led professional development training.

Initial applications must be submitted here before midday Monday, October 24.

Paul Bonham, professional development director, MMF, said: “Accelerator has a proven track record of helping independent music managers to flourish. Alongside funding of up to £15,000, participants receive a range of expert-led training as well as the invaluable opportunity to learn and network with their peers. I’d urge anyone who meets the criteria to get their hat into the ring before midday Monday. It takes literally 30 minutes to apply.”

Now entering its fifth year, the Accelerator’s alumni includes managers of Joy Crookes, Wes Nelson, PinkPantheress, Joy Anonymous, Moses Boyd, Eliza Rose, ENNY, Nafe Smallz, Squid, Joesef, Steam Down, Shygirl, Dry Cleaning, Employed To Serve, YolanDa Brown, Shabaka Hutchings, Goat Girl, Sherelle, Bree Runway, Porridge Radio and Caskets.

By 2023, more than 100 music managers will have taken part in the programme, with 40% coming from nations and regions outside of London. 43% of participants to date are Black or from ethnic backgrounds, while 44% are women or gender minorities.

Alessia Avallone, founder of Language of Sound, who represents artists including Carmen Villain and joined Accelerator in 2022, said: “The MMF Accelerator is a safe space where managers have the chance to be guided, protected and understood. Being part of a programme that tries to build an intellectual and holistic foundation for us managers to walk with strength into the music industry has been a unique experience.

“Sharing is caring, and I feel they can share with us alumni in the most overflowing way possible. I look forward to completing the last months of this experience, but I am sure I will be eternally grateful to them for this last year of learning. Thanks so much for choosing me!”

Alongside YouTube Music, Accelerator is supported by Arts Council England, Creative Scotland and the Scottish Music Industry Association.