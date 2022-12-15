MMF names Khush Quiney as 2022 Student Trailblazer

The Music Managers Forum (MMF) has named Khush Quiney as its 2022 Student Trailblazer.

Launched in 2021, the Trailblazer Award is a key component of the MMF’s Educational Associate programme and recognises students who have demonstrated a proven enterprise and enthusiasm for music management in the past twelve months. Trailblazer recipients receive a selection of opportunities, including tickets to the Artist & Manager Awards.

Currently studying Music Business and Arts Management at Middlesex University, Khush Quiney has already organised a sell-out concert at The Fiddlers Elbow in Camden, as well as representing rapper JClarke, who appeared in BBC Three series The Rap Game UK. Quiney also works at the music youth charity Kinetika Bloco and works with Adidas and Arsenal FC on the No More Red campaign, which aims to change the narrative surrounding young people and tackle knife crime by supporting creative initiatives across London.

Other students shortlisted for the Trailblazer award were Louis Bloomberg (University of West London), Matteo Tontodonati (Royal Northern College of Music, Manchester) Tendayi Mutongerwa and Michal Sobkiewicz (both at Point Blank Music School, London).

Now led by Eric Hunter, education and membership engagement manager, the Educational Associate Programme draws upon expertise from across the MMF’s 1,350-strong membership and looks to develop relationships with universities and colleges around the UK. It helps to foster a greater understanding of the manager’s role, while promoting the MMF’s range of entry-level courses into the music business, as well as the recently published book, The Essentials of Music Management.

Eric Hunter, the MMF’s education and membership engagement manager, said: “The entire MMF team would like to congratulate Khush on her Trailblazer Award. The calibre of entrants was extremely strong this year and, alongside Louis, Matteo and Michal, her entrepreneurial achievements are already hugely impressive. It’s so important that the MMF can attract the best and brightest students into our network, as well as their universities and colleges. I can’t wait to start the search for 2023’s Trailblazers as we continue to build our range of Educational Associate partners.”

It’s so important that the MMF can attract the best and brightest students into our network Eric Hunter

The Educational Associate Programme will also help deliver outputs tied to the MMF’s recent successful application to become one of Arts Council England’s National Portfolio Organisations which aims to enhance the professional development and education of music managers as well as expanding the organisation’s regional engagement and promotion of environmental sustainability.

Annabella Coldrick, chief executive, Music Managers Forum, said: “These are really exciting times for the MMF and we’re really grateful to Arts Council England for recognising the crucial role played by music managers in building businesses around creative talent. We currently have more than 1,350 members based all around the UK and this NPO funding means we will be far better placed to serve their needs. Whether our members are Trailblazers, Accelerators, Custodians or somewhere in between, the MMF wants to be supporting their professional development and career growth at every step of the way.”