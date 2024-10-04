MMF names Niamh Byrne as chair and Jill Hollywood as vice-chair

The Music Managers Forum (MMF) has appointed Niamh Byrne as chair and Jill Hollywood as vice-chair.

They succeed Paul Craig and Kwame Kwaten, who stood down last month having completed two three-year terms.

In 2011, Niamh Byrne (pictured right) co-founded Eleven Management with Régine Moylett, achieving commercial and creative successes with Damon Albarn, Gorillaz, blur, The Clash and Graham Coxon. She has subsequently invited new artists and managers to join the team, adding The Waeve, Riz Ahmed, Bashy, Bastille, Naomi Scott and Meyy to their roster

Prior to Eleven Management, Byrne spent 15 years working with major artists including Blur, Elastica, Jesus & Mary Chain and Turin Brakes, before moving on to start her own consultancy company, The Engine Room.

Byrne also spent over four years at Universal Music UK as creative content strategist, where her achievements included the Music Matters campaign as well as the re-branding of the BRIT Awards in 2010, with a modernisation of the trophy design by artists including Dame Vivienne Westwood, Tracey Emin and Sir Peter Blake.

An MMF board member since 2022, Byrne and her colleagues at Eleven were recognised as entrepreneurs at the 2017 Artist & Manager Awards, and last year oversaw the release of two No.1 albums from Gorillaz (Cracker Island) and Blur (The Ballad of Darren), as well as two sold-out Blur shows at Wembley Stadium.

Jill Hollywood (pictured left), founder and MD of Echo Beach Management, was also recognised at the 2017 awards. She is one of the UK’s leading producer/writer managers.

After more than a decade at Big Life Management, where her clients included legendary producers like Youth (Pink Floyd, The Verve, Embrace) and Jacknife Lee (U2, Snow Patrol, R.E.M.), Hollywood founded Echo Beach Management in 2016.

Her current roster includes both clients she has represented for nearly two decades and a growing list of emerging production talent: Ash Howes, Ash Workman, Ben Jackson-Cook, Cameron Blackwood, Charlie Russell, Chris Zane, Dave Bascombe, Davide Rossi, Jacknife Lee, Johan Hugo, Lorna Blackwood, Louis Lion, and Roy Kerr & Tim Bran (aka My Riot).

Niamh Byrne said: “It’s an honour to accept the position of chair at the Music Managers Forum. From my seat at the board, it's been impressive to watch Annabella and her team respond to the changing culture in our business and I am delighted to support them in continuing to build an inclusive organisation that supports managers of all different backgrounds. There are many challenges ahead, but I firmly believe the MMF will become ever more important in forging a more equitable industry. As the role of the manager continues to expand, the MMF is perfectly placed to help our membership embrace innovation and develop their entrepreneurial skills. I’m excited to be part of the team."

There are many challenges ahead, but I firmly believe the MMF will become ever more important in forging a more equitable industry Niamh Byrne

Jill Hollywood said: “It’s an incredible honour to be asked to stand as vice chair. Over the last four years as board director I have been proud to be a part of what the MMF stands for. The organisation’s role as advocates for all music makers, both in policy and in practice, the strides to make the body as inclusive as possible, and focus on education and investigation, makes the MMF an extremely valuable force for good in the changing landscape we find ourselves in. I look forward to further championing the rights of producers and songwriters, alongside performing artists.”

With Clare Wright (Blackstar Management) stepping down a year early due to her role at WarChild, Theory Management’s Hide Whone will be joining the MMF board. He has more than 20 years experience as a manager, booker, music supervisor and video producer.

Whone has run his independent management company and record label for six years, and currently represents Biig Piig, Kawala and Bad Sounds. He is also an active member of ESEA (East and South East Asia) Music, the non-profit community group led by and for UK-based East & Southeast Asian music industry professionals and artists.

Annabella Coldrick, chief executive, Music Managers Forum, said: “This is a really exciting announcement for the MMF. Niamh and Jill are two of the UK’s most respected music managers. In addition to building enormously successful businesses, both have contributed greatly to the MMF Board over recent years. As our new Chair and Vice Chair, I’m really looking forward to working more closely with them as a source of support, expertise and inspiration building on the legacy of Paul and Kwame.

“Hide is also doing great things at Theory Management representing artists like Biig Piig, KAWALA and Bad Sounds, and he will undoubtedly bring fresh perspectives to the MMF board. His range of industry experience will be especially valuable, as the MMF rises to the challenge of representing a wide and growing membership to ensure we can support their aspirations and endeavours.”

Following last week’s AGM, Paul Craig and Kwame Kwaten will join the MMF Custodians Council, along with Adam Tudhope (Everybody’s) and Rob Swerdlow (Starwood Management).