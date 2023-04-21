MMF opens new training programme for music managers in Wales

Following an award of funding from Creative Wales, Welsh-based music managers are being urged to sign up for a new programme of education and training delivered by the Music Managers Forum (MMF).

The MMF was recently awarded the National Portfolio Organisation (NPO) status by Arts Council England (ACE) as a result of a strong track record of providing professional development services, including the Accelerator Programme which has now benefited more than 100 independent managers around the UK.

Seeking to engage with all levels of music manager from across the country, and working closely with partners including Anthem, Beacons and Focus Wales, the initiative will also build on the MMF’s existing partnership with the University of South Wales. It will kick off with an initial manager meet-up on April 26 (5pm-8pm) at the Student Union’s Zen Bar in Adam St, Cardiff.

Managers interested in attending can sign up here.

In addition to travel bursaries to attend training events, including a refreshed Essentials Of Music Management course, the programme also aims to provide a gateway for greater numbers of Welsh managers to benefit from access to education through MMF membership and the Accelerator programme.

The training will be led by Lu Whitting, a former Accelerator participant and manager of Cardiff band Himalayas. Wrexham-based manager Willow Dingwall-Fordyce will join Whitting at Focus Wales on May 6.

Individuals from diverse or marginalised backgrounds, and those with self-identified-barriers to their career progression, are especially welcome to participate. Key MMF publications will be made freely available as Welsh translations.

MMF chief executive Annabella Coldrick said: “We greatly appreciate the Welsh government and Creative Wales making this funding available to support the careers of Welsh music managers. Managers are at the heart of the UK’s incredible global music successes. Essentially, they guide the businesses of artists, songwriters, producers and other creative talent, enabling them to develop their craft and sustain a livelihood. It’s an incredibly important role.

“The music scene in Wales has always been hugely exciting, and we believe this new programme will strengthen networks and benefit both existing Welsh managers and those looking to break into our profession.”

The initiative has already won the backing of Monmouth-based Estelle Wilkinson, who manages Bastille at Eleven Management.

Wilkinson, who also managed Coldplay between 2000-2006, said: “The MMF represents a really diverse community of more than 1,400 music entrepreneurs, from experienced managers representing superstar acts to those developing upcoming talent. I really value my membership, and I encourage every music manager wherever you are located in the UK to sign up and make the most of the organisation's shared knowledge and resources.

“Take it from someone who is terrible at networking - it really is a welcoming environment, you just need to take the initial step. Connectivity to the wider music industry and all the opportunities within it is increasingly important.

“I’m particularly pleased that this additional support from Creative Wales will provide training and help to all the fantastic managers already active in Wales as well as supporting new talent into the industry. It's a really impactful boost for the industry based in Wales.”

Gerwyn Evans, head of Creative Wales, said: “Ensuring the current and next generation of creatives in Wales are equipped with the knowledge, skills and confidence they need to succeed is a major priority for Creative Wales. We are proud to be supporting this training programme for current and future music managers which is an important part of our work to develop and grow the already thriving scene here in Wales.”

Welsh managers wanting to benefit from the range of free and subsidised resources can sign up here.