MMF publishes updated print edition of Dissecting The Digital Dollar book

The Music Managers Forum (MMF) has announced the publication of a new updated print edition of its Dissecting The Digital Dollar book.

Based on more than five years of research and interviews with hundreds of music industry professionals, the book aims to provide artists, music makers and their managers with a comprehensive overview of the streaming business and make educated choices about how their music is used, licensed and compensated.

The latest edition include an updated version of the original Dissecting The Digital Dollar report – including recent market trends and copyright reforms – as well as a summary of roundtable discussions, and four Digital Dollar guides providing further insight on label deals, transparency, fan data and song royalty chains.

Annabella Coldrick, CEO of the MMF said: “The devastating impact of Covid-19 has understandably re-focused attention on the streaming business, and means the MMF’s Dissecting The Digital project is more pertinent than ever.

"Since we started this work five years ago, streaming income has become increasingly important to artists and it is absolutely crucial that managers have the information to make the right commercial decisions. While we have seen much progress, there are certain orthodoxies in this market that must continue to be challenged. MMF remains committed in advocating for changes and ensuring the system delivers efficiently and effectively for music makers.”

Tim Clark, co-founder of IE Music, said: “The MMF's Dissecting The Digital project has been running a full five years, and remains the most comprehensive overview of the streaming market and the place of artists and music makers within it. As well as helping managers be informed to make better deals so their artists can benefit from fair shares of streaming income, it also outlines key areas where reforms are urgently needed. It is my most thumbed work of reference!”