MMF revamps training programmes with online sessions for 2021

The Music Managers Forum (MMF) has revamped its education and training programmes, with a new series of two-day online seminars launching from January 2021.

The refreshed sessions will be led by an all-new team of expert partners, with Nadia Khan (CTRL Management) delivering the Essentials of Music Management (January 26-27), the Playmaker Group’s Ray Paul delivering the Essentials of Live & Touring (February 16-17) and Keely Myers and Nick Gosling (Global Touring Office) delivering an all-new Advanced Live & Touring component (February 23-24).

The courses were previously developed and taught by former MMF board director, artist manager and business consultant Erik Nielsen.

MMF members receive a 50% discount for the sessions, which will draw on the training partners’ extensive expertise and are aimed at music managers from entry level upwards.

Annabella Coldrick, CEO, MMF, said: “Having undertaken a root-and-branch review of all MMF training, I am delighted we are in a position to offer these revamped online sessions and introduce the collective expertise of Nadia, Ray, Keely and Nick. Our Essentials courses were previously developed and delivered by Erik Nielsen and have proved absolutely invaluable at preparing upcoming managers for understanding the recorded and live music markets. I am delighted we can now build on Erik’s fantastic work - especially with our Live & Touring module which, with the challenges of Brexit ahead, will offer an advanced component to cover a wider and more detailed syllabus.”