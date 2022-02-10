MMF reveals 24 music managers for the 2022 Accelerator Programme

The Music Managers Forum has revealed the 24 talented music managers selected to participate in the 2022 Accelerator Programme for Music Managers.

Supported by YouTube Music, Arts Council England, Creative Scotland and the Scottish Music Industry Association, Accelerator is a grants and training initiative aimed specifically at the wider management community. The programme is overseen by the MMF’s Paul Bonham.

Established in 2019, Accelerator has supported more than 70 independent music managers to date, resulting in a track record of success and sustainability. Last year, the 22 managers who participated in Accelerator amidst the challenging circumstances brought on by Covid-19, still collectively unlocked £2.2m of earnings for their clients and increased their own business revenues by more than 30%.

Collectively, the artists they represent saw a 35%-plus subscriber growth to their YouTube channels, with notable breakthroughs including PinkPantheress (co-managed by Phoebe Gold), Moonchild Sanelly (managed by Lauren Roth De Wolf), ShyGirl (managed by Sarah M) and Squid (managed by Ina Tatarko).

Joining this network in 2022 will be the following UK-based managers (and their rosters), who between them already oversee the careers of almost 100 artists, songwriters, DJs and producers.

Abi Getto: Rinzen, Perel, Tim Green, Tom Jarmey

Adrian Thomas: Nino SLG, Hargo, Idi Akz

Anique Cox: Bree Runway

Alessia Avallone: Anoushka Shankar, Lyra Pramuk, Gigi Masin, Ron Trent, Paquita Gordon, Soundwalk Collective, Carmen Villain, Huerco S

Cecile Dreyer: Misty Boyce, Dresage, CHILD + the banned, Aysedeniz Gokcin

Charlene Hegarty: New Pagans, Gemma Bradley, Kitt Philippa, The Darkling Air

Cillian Farrell: Sainté, Chucks, Elevated, Lucid

Cleo Amedume: Chrissi, Detonate, Freemonk, Yardes

Daryl Pryor: Yours Truly, Between You & Me, TEETH, Up Late

Gina Akers: Mellowmatic, JFB, Jurassic 5's Soup presents: Fullee Love Collective, The Tribe

Hamish Fingland: Lucia & The Best Boys, The Ninth Wave, Walt Disco

Henry Carden: Cattle & Cane, Joe Hammill, Jodie Nicholson and Mt. Misery

India Allen: John Greenham, Tess Greenham, Kyle Mangels, Rules, Maddy Abela, Liv Dawson

Kate Piatkowska: Cellar Darling, NO:IR, Kassogtha, Tar Pond

Lucy Fitzgerald: Lennixx, WOOZE, Goat Girl, whenyoung, Rudi Salmon

Maria Torres: Sinead O'Brien, Grandmas House, keaton dekker, My Life As A Moth

Naomi Belshaw: Dani Howard, Joseph Phibbs, Kemal Yusuf, Steven Daverson, Arthur Keegan-Bole, Garry DW Judd, Diana Yukawa

Pascal Balletti: ENNY, TyeGreen

Rapheal Adekunle: S1MBA, S1LVA, Harri Jay

Rich Goodwin: The Reytons

Sim Virdi: Wonky Logic, Ed Begley, Kefaya

Steven Odufuye: Jords, Mike Brainchild & Kadiata

Thando Zulu: Jerub, Beka, Joel Baker

Yasin El Ashrafi: Harri Georgio, Maniscooler, Ffion Rebecca, Jada O’Neill, Alice Kübe, Flynny O’Flynn, Priv OTB, Tayo B

All of the managers will benefit from annual grants of up to £15,000, alongside weekly sessions of expert-led professional development from partners including Nadia Khan’s CTRL Music, winner of the Outstanding Contribution honour at the Women In Music Awards.

This awesome entrepreneurial bunch already represents an amazing array of talent from the widest range of genres Paul Bonham

Paul Bonham, Accelerator programme manager, MMF, said: “I’m so pleased to reveal our 24 new Accelerator participants. This awesome entrepreneurial bunch already represents an amazing array of talent from the widest range of genres. Our goal with the programme will be to bring them together, and to provide the finance and expert-led training that will help them expand their businesses and allow them to learn from each other. I’m incredibly proud of what Accelerator has achieved so far, and I’m really excited for how 2022’s intake will progress.”

Roz Mansfield, head of UK artist relations, YouTube Music, said: “Since launching in 2019, the Accelerator Programme has fast become a gold standard in the industry for the support it provides to managers and artists, and the successes we are seeing as a result have been incredible. YouTube Music are proud to be supporting the Programme for a fourth year and we cannot wait to see what the biggest class to date has in store.”

Claire-Mera Nelson, director, music, Arts Council England, said: “MMF’s Accelerator programme plays a significant role in supporting the next generation of music managers across a variety of genres, including rock, classical music, hip hop and more. It equips them with the skills they need to ensure the UK’s vibrant music industry, and its artists, songwriters, DJs and producers, remain at the forefront of global innovation. Thanks to National Lottery funding, the Arts Council is pleased to support MMF in empowering and nurturing the talent of another cohort of creative leaders.”

