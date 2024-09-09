MMF to host Manager Summit on new commercial models and data tools

The Music Managers Forum (MMF) is to host a full-day Manager Summit at London’s 21Soho this month.

The summit will take place from 11am to 4.30pm on September 17.

Through a series of panel discussions and presentations, the Data, Deals & Innovation event aims to help attendees understand how music managers are embracing new types of commercial models and utilising the latest digital and fan data tools.

The long-term viability of the traditional commission-based model of music management has long been an issue of contention within the industry, and has been explored in detail within the MMF’s series of Managing Expectations reports. The previous summit covered AI in music.

These ideas will be discussed in more detail on the day, with panels based around the following areas:

• How managers are being rewarded for their increased role in artist development

• How managers can use new tools to connect artists with fans

• How managers are growing their businesses

Annabella Coldrick, chief executive, Music Managers Forum, said: “September 17th is a big day for the MMF. Our Summit will place a spotlight on the changing models of management, and explore how MMF members are breaking boundaries and embracing innovation to develop the businesses of artists, songwriters, producers and other creative talent. It will be a full day of deep discussions, panels, and presentations – and all for a really affordable price.

“From there we go straight into our AGM, where we’ll announce new board members as well as bid a grateful thanks to our chair and vice chair, Paul Craig and Kwame Kwaten, who are standing down after six years of service.”

Speakers at the Summit will include Lisa Ward (Red Light Management), Kwame Kwaten (Ferocious Management), Kerry Harvey-Piper (Red Grape Music), Shaurav D’Silva (2-Tone Entertainment), Nick Eziefula (Simkins), Guy Morrow (University of Melbourne), and Tom Burris (Prime Element). Companies such as Unison and Blackstage Forensic will deliver quickfire presentations, while a range of MMF associate members from the fields of law, accountancy and insurance will also provide their expertise in one-to-one clinics.

Tickets for the 2024 MMF Summit are available here below the AGM listing. MMF members (including associates) receive a 50% off discount by using a code in the members’ area on the MMF website.

Admission price includes lunch and hot drinks, and post-event networking drinks will be available.

The Summit will be followed at 5pm by the MMF Annual General Meeting (AGM) where Paul Craig and Kwame Kwaten will give their valedictory speeches following six years as Chair and Vice-Chair of the MMF.

The AGM is free and open to all members.