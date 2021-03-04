MMF Unite virtual programme returns for 2021

The Music Managers Forum has announced the first MMF Unite event of 2021.

The virtual programme to discuss race, racism and injustice in a safe and open forum returns at 6pm on Tuesday, March 9 with a session focused on the experiences of Black women working in the music industry.

The Black Women Mean Business event will be held following International Women’s Day (March 8), and will explore the experiences of Black women within the industry.

The line-up of speakers is below:

Nike Durosaro - Big Drum Entertainment

Shikayla Nadine - SNM Management

Shauni Caballero - The Go 2 Agency

Host - Whitney Asomani - Twenty:Two

The online event is free to attend – registration details are here.

Supported by Arts Council England, the year-long MMF Unite programme is facilitated by MMF and curated by events management specialists The Zoo XYZ. It will feature a range of monthly discussions hosted and moderated by Whitney Asomani, co-founder of marketing agency Twenty:Two.

Whitney Asomani said: “I'm happy to be involved in this year's series of talks and looking forward to chatting with some brilliant minds across the business and unpacking topics that may lead to the discovery of new practices and understanding of our industry and the way we work. For this series, we are reaching out to people who can provide interesting perspectives, alternative methodologies and challenge the status quo."

Paul Craig, chair, Music Managers Forum & Kwame Kwaten, vice-chair, Music Managers Forum, said: “It’s been heartening to see the Unite programme come to fruition, and become a really essential forum to facilitate conversations between Black managers and the wider industry on common issues. There is a long way to go but we feel this is an important initiative that’s making a significant impact on the MMF and beyond, and we would urge people to register for next Tuesday’s event.”

Established in response to last year’s Music Industry Blackout and #TheShowMustBePaused, the first MMF Unite took place in July 2020. Hosted by The Zoo XYZ founder Nadu Placca, the concept developed into a panel discussion format featuring prominent guests including Whitney Asomani, Dumi Oburota, Michael Adex and Trenton Harrison-Lewis.