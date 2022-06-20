MMF unveils three new board members at 2022 AGM

The Music Managers Forum (MMF) has announced three new board members, with Niamh Byrne, Stephen Taverner and Clare Wright newly elected.

The appointments were revealed at the MMF AGM in London today (June 20).

Eleven Management’s Byrne (Gorillaz, Bastille, Blur), Wolf Alice and Alt-J manager Taverner and Blackstar Management’s Wright (JFDR, Æ Mak, Cruel Sister) join Jill Hollywood and Sammy Andrews, who were both re-elected. Merck Mercuriadis, Rebekah Taylor and Liza Buddie will stand down having completed fixed three year terms.

MMF chief executive Annabella Coldrick said: “I’m incredibly proud of what the small but mighty MMF team has achieved over the past 12 months representing the music management community. Having access to our members’ collective insight is absolutely vital when it comes to research and campaigning, especially in areas like streaming reform. It’s hugely satisfying that the MMF’s evidence-driven approach is leading to real change in the recorded side of our business, which we will continue to pursue to ensure fair and transparent remuneration for artists. Today’s announcement by Four Tet offers yet more evidence of how quickly this landscape is changing. We need to start a similar overhaul of industry practices for the benefit of songwriters and composers.”

The AGM played host to more than 130 MMF members, who heard a keynote interview with London Ent’s Dre London.

MMF chair Paul Craig added: “I am delighted to welcome Niamh, Stephen and Clare. As with Jill and Sammy, these are three extraordinarily respected and entrepreneurial individuals with extensive experience across the global music business. It is so important that we continue to incorporate fresh and challenging voices into our organisation and ensure that the MMF board properly reflects the diversity of our membership. I would also like to thank Merck, Rebekah and Liza for all their valued contributions, particularly during the last couple of years and hope that they stay actively involved. Finally, a huge thank you to the remarkable Dre London for joining us today and for his compelling and inspirational interview.”

