MNRK Music names Phil Jones as VP of artist management

MNRK Music Group has appointed Phil Jones as VP, artist management. Jones also adds his roster to the MNRK management division.

Jones has extensive global experience and was previously with the label & management firm Park The Van.

He will be based in MNRK’s London office but will “plug into the company’s global infrastructure immediately for the benefit of his business and his roster”, the company announced. He reports to Chris Taylor, MNRK President and CEO.

Chris Taylor said: “MNRK has been working closely with Phil and his artists Anand Wilder and Ailbhe Reddy through our label teams. We quickly recognised his capabilities as well as the opportunity for us to join forces. Phil has great industry relationships and artistic instincts. When you combine that experience with the resources of MNRK, the growth potential is exponential.”

Phil Jones said: “I’m thrilled to be joining MNRK and cannot wait to get to work in building a progressive and creative management company alongside Chris Taylor, Ted May, and the rest of the team. I feel lucky to be bringing my roster of artists to such a great home and from the moment I met Chris, I knew this was the place for me. His wealth of experience is something I really respect and joining MNRK was a very easy decision.”

In its statement, MNRK said that it has built a “globally focused management business” with touring expertise, digital marketing capacity, radio support, sync licensing, full finance and legal resources, sales and merchandise expertise, press strategy, A&R and international teams.

MNRK continues to expand its award-winning roster.

Jones’ roster includes emerging UK pop star Khazali and double-platinum band The Magic Numbers, as well as New Zealand indie-pop quartet Yumi Zouma and Swedish buzz act Waterbaby (a partnership with Johan Calissendorff, Pangur Music). He will work under the MNRK banner.

Other MNRK Management clients include arena rockers Arkells; electro-pop artists Lights and Alice Ivy; lo-fi hip-hop artist Powfu; comedian Steve Trevino; jazz pianist Thompson Egbo Egbo; and Latin artists Lupita Infante and Raquel Sofia.

MNRK Music Group (pronounced ‘monarch’) rebranded from eOne last year following Hasbro’s sale of its music division to Blackstone.

The company is home to acts including The Lumineers, Ricky Martin and the music publishing catalogue of Chuck Berry, plus music companies Dualtone Music Group and Last Gang. Its catalogue across divisions consists of 54,000 music tracks, including multiple Grammy winners and platinum-selling hits.