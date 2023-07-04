Modest! Management marks 20th anniversary

Modest! Management has celebrated its 20th anniversary.

The management firm has a roster of artists including Niall Horan, Perrie Edwards, Olly Murs, JLS, Mae Muller and many more.

The Modest! team celebrated with a party at The Maine Mayfair, with staff travelling in from all around the world for a special night of celebration.

The landmark for the company coincided with a UK No.1 album for Niall Horan. The Show also reached the summit in Ireland, Holland, Belgium, Australia, Mexico and New Zealand, as well as No.2 in the US.

Established in 2003, Modest! has grown to a company of 34 staff across London, LA and Europe. The firm has expanded into new areas including golf, publishing and TV.

Set up by Richard Griffiths and Harry Magee, the management firm has won a plethora of awards, including the Music Week Strat Award, the MMF Peter Grant Award for Outstanding Achievement in Management in 2018 and the Music Industry MITS Award in 2019.

Two decades on from launch, Modest! artists have amassed 46 No.1 singles and 31 No.1 albums across the UK and USA, 12 BRIT Awards and one Grammy win. Over 220 million records and 21 million tickets have been sold, as well as achieving over 20 billion streams worldwide.

In addition to celebrating the anniversary, Modest! donated £20,000 to Nordoff and Robbins. The charity was chosen because of the long-standing relationship between the two businesses.

Harry Magee, co-founder of Modest!, said: “We are massively appreciative of all the hard work and loyalty from the Modest! team, past and present, which has brought so many successes whilst shaping us into what we are today. Looking ahead we are more determined than ever to continue to strategically grow in the most progressive, creative and dynamic way possible.”

Richard Griffiths, co-founder of Modest!, added: “We are incredibly proud of what we have achieved over 20 years which is a testament to all the hard work the team puts in. At Modest! we have created an environment that nurtures and adds the most value to our artists and their careers. Even though we have accomplished so much since we set up, there is still so much to look forward to as we head into a new chapter for the business.”

Having established itself as a leading artist and music management company, best known for managing the phenomenal rise of One Direction, Modest! has also been responsible for the careers of globally successful artists and bands such as Little Mix, 5 Seconds Of Summer, Olly Murs, Leona Lewis, JLS, Mae Muller, Alison Moyet and Niall Horan.