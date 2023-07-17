Modest! Management promotes Sarah Gallagher to MD

Sarah Gallagher has been promoted to managing director at Modest! Management, reporting directly to co-founders Richard Griffiths and Harry Magee.

The announcement comes as the management company celebrates its 20th anniversary.

In her 14 years at Modest!, Sarah Gallagher has overseen successful campaigns including the growth of Olly Murs’ career, as well as two sold-out JLS arena tours.

Her music management career began when she was 21, working at Z Management and Xenomania before joining Modest!

Sarah Gallagher, managing director of Modest!, said: “It’s an exciting time here at Modest! and I’m delighted to be stepping into this new role. We have fantastic staff and artists at the company, many of whom have been with us over 10 years. We’ll continue to work hard to ensure that we as a team can realise the full potential of all our artists, and diligently develop their careers in a way that maximises all opportunities in music and beyond. Whether that be pushing into new markets, attracting brand propositions or building businesses, I’m excited about the ambition of the company for this next chapter.”

Harry Magee, co-founder of Modest!, said: “We are delighted to confirm the appointment of Sarah Gallagher as Modest!’s new managing Director. She is an exceptional artist manager, a natural leader and mentor to those around her. She combines her empathetic nature with the sound creative and commercial sensibilities needed in today’s entertainment landscape.”

Richard Griffiths, co-founder of Modest!, said: “As Modest! continues to evolve, Harry and I started to discuss appointing a managing director to help us navigate our next chapter of growth. Fortunately, we didn’t have to look far! Sarah epitomises the values and quality of our management team and will be vital to galvanising our future ambitions.”

In addition to Gallaghers’s elevation, Natalie Vassileiou has been promoted to operations director. In her new role, Vassileiou will work alongside Gallagher to manage the day-to-day running of Modest!

Founded in 2003, Modest! has grown to a company of over 30 staff across the world. Over the years they have expanded beyond music into new areas including TV, publishing, golf management and sports marketing.

Modest! artists have had 46 No.1 singles and 31 No. 1 albums globally. Their artists have sold over 220 million records and 21m concert tickets – with streaming numbers of over 20 billion.