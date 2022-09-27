Mother Artists expands with two new appointments

Mother Artists has made two new appointments: Lucy Graubart as finance director, and Maria Torres as artist manager/assistant to director Mark Bent. Both are newly created roles.

Lucy Graubart brings 30 years’ worth of experience to the company, and will work across both sides of the business. Her first music industry experience came during the late 80s and early 90s dance scene in California, before she joined Skint Records in Brighton. She joined 13 Artists as head of finance in 2004, a role she held for more than 18 years.

She said: “Mark [Bent] and Natasha [Gregory] are two of the loveliest people you’d ever hope to meet and together they’ve created something amazing. I love what they’ve set out to do in the industry and am so happy to have been welcomed into the Mother family. I’m really so excited to be part of this team, and so look forward to being a part of Mother Artists as we grow.”

Co-founder Natasha Gregory said: “We are only as good as our team and Lucy is one of the smartest and well-respected people amongst our industry peers. Finances are a fundamental part of the business. Having Lucy at the helm, leading the charge, we are in the best, safest and most hard working hands possible for our clients and each other. She fits exactly into our ethos and is already a trusted part of the team. Let’s go!”

BIMM graduate Maria Torres started managing artists whilst studying in 2016, and has worked across various sectors of the industry. During the pandemic, she founded her independent management business, Sakura Artists, with a roster that included Sinead O’Brien and Grandmas House.

Watching Mark and Natasha's journey building the business over the years has been inspiring Maria Torres

She said: “I am so excited and honoured to be joining the Mother Artists family. Watching Mark and Natasha's journey building the business over the years has been inspiring and I can't wait to be a part of the next phase. Mother's values are very much in line with mine, which I know will ensure we can do great things together. I am really looking forward to working alongside Mark on his management roster and learning from the best dream team one could ask for!”

Co-founder Mark Bent added: “Maria is exactly what Mother Artists looks for in a person and we are all buzzing to welcome her into the team. She has an incredible independent spirit with huge drive, ambition and genuine love for what she does. We have always been inspired by how Maria conducts herself in the industry and the great relations she has built across the sector. Vamonos!”

Founded in 2020 by siblings Gregory and Bent, Mother Artists' management roster now includes 86TVs, Blair Davie, Daffodils, Heavy Lunds and Idles. The live agency represents over 40 artists, including Amy Macdonald, Bombay Bicycle Club, Cate Le Bon, CMAT, First Aid Kit and Idles.

Read our interview with Natasha Gregory here.

Picture: (L-R) Maria Torres, Lucy Graubart