Music Managers Forum and Patreon announce new partnership

The Music Managers Forum (MMF) has announced a new associate partnership with Patreon.

The agreement will allow the trade body's members to take part in exclusive events and training and use the platform to engage with their artists' fanbases.

“We’re excited to partner with the MMF as it allows us to directly engage with the artist management community with what Patreon has to offer," said Gee Linford-Grayson (pictured), creator partnerships at Patreon.

"We look forward to building on our established partnerships with artists to find new ways to monetise their work during this period of rapid change in the music industry.”

Welcoming the partnership, the MMF's chief executive Annabella Coldrick said the arrangement would benefit her member's businesses.

“The MMF’s Associate programme enables artist-focussed music and technology businesses to interact closely with our membership, and for our growing community of music managers to gain first-hand insights and expertise from these companies," she said.

"Patreon is proving to be enormously empowering for artist and creator businesses and we are hugely excited to have them onboard the programme, particularly at this present time, and look forward to our first event together on February 17.”

Last year, the MMF also forged a similar partnership with TikTok.

Patreon has been used increasingly within the music industry to connect with fans, with metal band While She Sleeps launching a fan society on the platform last year.