The Music Managers Forum (MMF) has warned the UK business is being left to “sink or swim” in the absence of government intervention.

MMF CEO Annabella Coldrick said the body had taken matters into its own hands by launching its ReBuild fund, as assistance offered to the industry by the UK government during the pandemic paled in comparison with many other countries.

“We need a proper rescue package like they’ve got in Australia, Germany and Canada,” she told Music Week ...