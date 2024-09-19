Music Managers Forum unveils four new board members

The Music Managers Forum (MMF) has announced the results of its board elections following the Annual General Meeting (AGM) at 21Soho in London.

Managers from Leicester, London and Dundee were newly elected to the board: Tania Lee (UMC Management), Marit Berning (Globe Town), Shaurav D’Silva (2-Tone Entertainment Limited) and Paul Smernicki (Big Music MGMT).

Based in the East Midlands, Tania Lee has been a pivotal figure in UK drum & bass for over 30 years, overseeing the careers of figures such as Shy FX. Her current roster at UMC features DJs, MCs and performers including Jumpin Jack Frost, Kenny Ken, Nicky Blackmarket, Ragga Twins, Ray Keith, Shola Ama, Jaki Graham, More Fire Crew and Tippa Irie.

Shaurav D’Silva is a longtime MMF member and sits on the board of the Black Music Coalition. With more than two decades working across management, recording and publishing, his independent business, 2-Tone Entertainment, currently has a joint venture with Stellar Songs. 2-Tone clients include Diztortion, Eyelar and Aystar.

Marit Berning established Globe Town in 2020, combining management with a record label, and a design and recording studio. The Globe Town roster now includes Tom Rasmussen, Tycho Jones and FaceSoul.

Paul Smernicki, who is from Scotland, has experience at the highest levels of the recorded music business, serving as Universal Music UK’s director of digital between 2011 and 2016. Entering management in 2018, his current clients include Jessie Buckley & Bernard Butler, Swim School, Fiona-Lee and Ferester.

Sandy Dworniak (This Much Talent) was also re-elected to the board, while Karl Nielson, Nike Durosaro (Big Drum Entertainment), Ross Patel (RossPatel.co) and Clare Wright (Blackstar Management) all completed their three-year terms.

On behalf of our 1,500-strong membership, I would like to pay tribute to Paul Craig and Kwame Kwaten for their guidance, support and leadership over the past six years Annabella Coldrick

The MMF’s chair and vice-chair, Paul Craig and Kwame Kwaten, also stepped down following six years of service. They will now both join the MMF’s Custodian Council. Their successors will be announced after the next MMF board meeting at the end of September.

Annabella Coldrick, chief executive, Music Managers Forum, said: “I am absolutely delighted to welcome Tania, Shaurav, Marit and Paul to the MMF board. Alongside Sandy, their backgrounds and experiences encapsulate the depth and diversity of the MMF’s membership, particularly its representation beyond London. I’m really excited to start working with them. In the same breath, I would like to send sincere thanks to Clare, Karl, Nike and Ross. All have contributed significantly and generously to the MMF cause, and I hope they’ll remain close to the organisation going forward.

“On behalf of our 1,500-strong membership, I would also like to pay tribute to Paul Craig and Kwame Kwaten for their guidance, support and leadership over the past six years. I’ve been incredibly fortunate to work with such a brilliant chair and vice-chair, and, by moving on to our esteemed council of custodians, the MMF will continue to benefit from their wisdom, counsel, humour and all-round decency.”

Also at the AGM, the MMF committed to a deeper relationship with Music Minds Matter, the charity providing support and guidance for the mental health of everyone who works in music.

The relationship between Music Minds Matter and the MMF will ensure that mental health support reaches the breadth of managers across the UK. The MMF has raised longtime concerns about the increased workload and pressures faced by managers, and published a comprehensive and updated Guide To Mental Health in 2021.

Initial details were also revealed of an Advanced Managers Retreat, scheduled for January 22-24, 2025 with support from PPL, and for MMF’s involvement at MVT’s Venues Day on October 8.

Read our exit interview with Kwame Kwaten and Paul Craig.