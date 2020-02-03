Music managers scheme unveils latest beneficiaries

The Music Managers Forum (MMF) and YouTube Music have announced the second wave of successful applicants for the Accelerator Programme For Music Managers.

The 12-month programme offers up to £15,000 in financial support, specialist training sessions, as well as mentoring from established managers and industry leaders and the opportunity to attend key international conferences.

This year’s 20 participants are drawn from across the UK and include managers of acts shortlisted for the BRIT Awards Rising Star, the BBC Sound Of 2020, BBC Radio 1Xtra’s Hot for 2020 and the Mercury Prize.

Over half the group are based outside London. 40% are female, and 50% are from BAME backgrounds. Only three currently operate as full-time music managers, with the majority balancing this role with other freelance, consultative or short-term employment. The full list of participants is as follows:

Ameena Badley, The Ko-Lab (Birmingham) -Smuggzy Ace, Mowgli, A Class

Andrew Ellis, Samizdat (Liverpool) - Immix Ensemble, Vessel, Rakhi Singh

Ashley Perry, Ozone Music (Luton) - Nafe Smallz, Jibsta

Bobby Brown (Brighton) - Frankie Stew & Harvey Gunn, Karl Benjamin

Charlie Owen (London) - Joy Crookes

Christopher Grey, Problem Child (London) - Nyge,Gibbo,Clonez,Paige Lihya

Clare Wright, (London) - JFDR, ESYA, Sons of Raphael, Okandi

Conor Ferris, Narrative Management (Newcastle-Upon-Tyne) - InVisions, Captives, Immerse

Denise Allan, 677 Management (Glasgow) - Glasvegas, Freakwave, Steph Johnston

Earl Bailey, Frontlinzz (Coventry) - Pa Salieu, Mugun, Andrwea, Flava, Jam

Gaius Mavila (London) - House of Pharaohs, DamnShaq

Jade Richardson, Jade-Inc (Birmingham) - Khloe Anna, DameDame, Madara Beatz, Digital Mozart

Jasmine Srih, Obscura Artists (London) - Keyah/Blu, BBZ, Martha, Sippin' T, AZADI.mp3

Jazz Rocket, 67 Artists (London) -Yo Preston, Tinx, Tylr Rydr, Hakon, Xandr Fox & OXX

Kaiya Milan, Off Balance, (London) - Afronaut Zu, Steam Down, Ahnansé

Louis Curran, From Concentrate Music (London) - Quiet Man, Joy Anonymous, Mei

Lyle Scougall, Mañana Music Management (Glasgow) - Joesef, Testpress

Megan Burns, Tone Management (Liverpool) - Palm Reader, TARLD

Pip Newby, Friends Vs Music (London) - Honeyvale, Cherry Cherry, Al Groves, Ben Mclusky, Darren Lawson, Henry Brill, Rocky O’Reilly, Owen Lewis, Sean Oakley, Simon Byrt, St£fan, Steven A Griffiths

Tim Hampson, Cannibal Management (London) - Dream Wife, Out Girl, Willie J Healey, Dry Cleaning

Developed by the MMF, Accelerator is supported by YouTube Music, Arts Council England, Creative Scotland and the Scottish Music Industry Association (SMIA) and is aimed at talented and proven individuals who are looking to step up into full-time music management or develop their companies.

The quality of applications was, yet again, ridiculously strong Paul Bonham MMF

Initially launched in 2019, 24 upcoming managers have already completed the Accelerator Programme. Over 12 months, these individuals increased the number of artist/writer/producer clients they represent by over 20% - from 44 to 54 - while building new partnerships.

Paul Bonham, Accelerator programme manager at the MMF, said: “I am delighted to welcome another 20 managers onto the Accelerator Programme. The quality of applications was, yet again, ridiculously strong, but after a tough and competitive selection process we have another seriously high calibre group onboard. It’s especially pleasing to have more female managers involved, more managers from BAME backgrounds and more managers from outside of London.

“With the backing of YouTube Music, Arts Council England, Creative Scotland and the SMIA, the goal of Accelerator is to help these individuals grow their business, build their network and develop their skillsbase. These people are already playing a linchpin role in British music. They’re supporting 66 of our most impressive and progressive music makers, and going forward we want them to add to these rosters and empower their clients to the greatest possible success.”

Roz Mansfield, artist partnerships manager, YouTube Music, said: “We believe passionately in the importance of managers in developing the next wave of UK talent. YouTube Music is proud to be continuing our partnership with the Music Managers Forum on the Accelerator Programme, which has proven to be a game-changer in providing emerging managers the opportunity to hone their skills and focus on their business. We were over the moon to see so many success stories coming out of the last 12 months of the programme and cannot wait to see what the new Class of 2020 will go on to achieve.”