New-look MMF board in diversity pledge

James Hanley

Monday, Jun 22nd 2020 at 12:24PM

Music Managers Forum CEO Annabella Coldrick (pictured) has spoken to Music Week about the organisation’s efforts to increase its BAME membership, which currently stands at 20%.

The management body has launched MMF Unite, a monthly forum to tackle issues of discrimination and racial injustice in the music industry.

“MMF Unite is our response to Black Out Tuesday and our acknowledgement that we need to do more to actively debate and discuss issues around race in the industry and ...

