Nic Warner named partner at Milk & Honey Management

Milk & Honey Management have promoted Nic Warner to partner.

A member of the songwriter, producer, artist and DJ representatives since its foundation in 2014, Warner's clients have included J White Did It, Noah Goldstein, Sir Nolan, Y2K, Jussifer and Lil Aaron.

“Nic’s relationships with key songwriters, producers and executives as well as his instinct and tenacity make him an important figure at the company," said Lucas Keller, founder and CEO of Milk & Honey.

"I can’t think of anyone else that I’d rather call a partner in this company, it’s definitely well-earned. Nic was with me when we started this company and has put in countless hours in name of making Milk & Honey a trusted mainstay brand in the music business. Not bad for two boys from Wisconsin.”

Welcoming his promotion, Warner – who was previous GM at the firm – said he believed the management outfit had thrived on teamwork.

“When I first began working with Keller, I found hard work and loyalty paired with an unbelievable knowledge and thirst for more, which I really value," he recalled.

"Maybe it’s the Midwest in us, or we just complement each other, but from the jump I’ve always felt like we made a great team. In the years of building this company alongside him and the amazing people in the Milk & Honey family, I’ve seen a continued desire to put the music and creative first. I mean really pushing to help those who need it and elevate those who are already on the path. I want to say thank you to everyone for the continued work we do together and a big shout to our friends and clients here at the company. There’s no question we’ll be doing this together for a long, long time.”

In September UK singer-songwriter Tom Gregory signed to Milk & Honey for a worldwide management deal as part of their expansion in to Europe.