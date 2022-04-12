NQ & Abbey Road Studios partner to support diverse new talent

Michael Adex’s NQ is continuing its expansion, as a new partnership with Abbey Road Studios is announced.

The legendary venue recently marked its 90th anniversary and, as part of the celebrations, has unveiled plans to welcome musicians and creatives to a new rotating residency. Music Week profiled managing director Isabel Garvey in November.

As part of Abbey Road Connected, the studios will host artists and producers in its newly opened Writing Rooms, with Manchester-based management and services company NQ set to be the first partner.

The year-long project will see NQ’s roster take part in monthly sessions at Abbey Road, while both companies will come together to help find opportunities for up-and-coming music industry talent.

The partnership begins with a week-long writing camp on May 23 that will bring together producers WhyJay (Aitch, DigDat), LiTek (Rag‘N’Bone Man, Bugzy Malone) and Two Inch Punch (Jessie Ware, Sam Smith), plus emerging rappers Hazey and Arz.

NQ’s COO and general manager Louis Brown said: “We pride ourselves on creating meaningful opportunities for Manchester and the North West and creating value for our clients in everything we do. This joining together of two respected music destinations celebrates a shared vision to support diverse, emerging talent across the UK.”

The partnership shows our shared vision to support diverse, emerging talent across the UK Louis Brown, NQ

Isabel Garvey, managing director, Abbey Road Studios said: “As Abbey Road Studios celebrates its 90th anniversary, I can’t think of a better partner to open our new Writing Rooms than NQ. I’m excited to have NQ as part of the new creative community at Abbey Road and witness the best talent from the North and South collaborate within our walls.”

I can’t think of a better partner than NQ Isabel Garvey, Abbey Road Studios

Abbey Road’s artist relations manager Jay Picasso added: “The exceptional quality of NQ talent matched with our own team at Abbey Road Studios makes this partnership incredibly exciting. We’re looking forward to seeing both talented teams collaborate and exchange knowledge across their various projects and – most importantly – create brilliant music.”

Last September, NQ opened its new HQ, NQ House. Subscribers can read Music Week’s interview with founder and Music Week Awards nominee Michael Adex here. Adex initially appeared in Music Week as a Rising Star in 2020.