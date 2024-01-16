Perfect Havoc signs drumming DJ Stephani B to management arm

Perfect Havoc has signed Stephani B to the London-based company’s management arm.

Stephani B is LIPA-trained artist who incorporates live drumming and sampling into her DJ sets. She was previously tutored by Elbow drummer Rick Jupp.

The management agreement follows a multi-single deal for Stephani B to the Perfect Havoc record label, which included her November 2023 production debut Sober (La Da Dee) in collaboration with Movada. The track was supported by BBC Radio 1 and KISS.

Robert Davies, Perfect Havoc co-founder, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Stephani B to the Perfect Havoc management roster, complementing her existing PH record contract. Steph is a prodigious artist – a singer and songwriter too – and is the perfect match for us with her strong work ethic, passion and drive. Steph has built an impressive social media presence over the last few years, and we are looking forward to growing the Stephani B brand further across all areas.”

Stephani B’s live drum pad performances using the Roland SPD-SX Pro Sampling Pad – of which she was the face of for launch – have helped to build a social media following of more than 750,000 followers and 80 million views across her viral mash-up videos.

Plans for the year include a UK tour and festival appearances, as well as her debut on Toolroom Records subsidiary Love & Other with a one-off single on January 19.

Manchester-based Stephani B added: “I am so excited to be working with the Perfect Havoc team, this is such an amazing time for me. The guys at PH give me so much support and I can’t wait to go full steam ahead with them in 2024 and beyond.”

Perfect Havoc was previously responsible for five UK Top 10 singles by Joel Corry, who had last year’s biggest debut album breakthrough.

In addition to Stephani B, the Perfect Havoc Management roster is home to PS1, Tobtok, Movada, Alfie Cridland, Jack Kelly, Oliver Nelson and Aya Anne.

Co-founded by former Sony/RCA employees Adam Griffin and Robert Davies in 2016, Perfect Havoc was nominated in the Independent Label category at the Music Week Awards 2023.

Perfect Havoc is also a music management and publishing company. It has amassed more than 10 billion streams and multiple silver, gold and platinum awards.