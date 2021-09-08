Perfect Havoc signs Love Island breakthrough artist Lusaint to management roster

Perfect Havoc has signed breakout singer-songwriter Lusaint to its management roster.

The Manchester-based artist has so far achieved more than 20 million streams globally and broken UK Shazam records. Her online covers include More Than Friends (James Hype), Wicked Game (Chris Isaak) and Crazy In Love (Beyoncé). Lusaint’s debut single is set for release later this year.

Lusaint’s covers have received support on BBC 6 Music, Radio X and BBC Introducing. Her rework of More Than Friends – originally recorded by En Vogue as Don’t Let Go (Love) – featured on ITV’s Love Island in 2019 and was subsequently the most Shazamed song in one day in the UK with over 45,000 Shazams.

The Perfect Havoc label currently sits on over three billion streams and six Top 20 singles, including releases from PS1 and Joel Corry.

Joel Corry’s latest hit with Jax Jones, Out Out (feat. Charli XCX & Saweetie), is currently at No. 6, following its release in partnership with Atlantic.

Perfect Havoc co-founder Robert Davies said: “When we came across Lusaint we were stunned by her voice and songwriting abilities and knew instantly that we had to work with her. Having broken Joel Corry and PS1 in the dance space, we are excited to have found an artist such as Lusaint outside of dance but that still complements our core business. We are looking forward to this new challenge.”

Lusaint is performing live at The Grace, London on September 29, supporting Brazilian artist Nono.